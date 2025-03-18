This pizza oven is nearly half the price of Ooni’s – and it’s one of our favourites
With nearly 30 per cent off, now’s the time to shop our favourite budget pizza oven
With the warmer weather starting to creep in, albeit in a slower fashion than we’d like, we’re already starting to think about ways that we can spend a sunny afternoon in the garden. A great investment for those who enjoy dining al fresco at home during the summer, rather than eating out at restaurants all the time, is a pizza oven.
These nifty, and often portable, outdoor appliances can cook up pizzas that Italy would be proud of, and are a perfect garden addition for those who love hosting. You won’t want to wait around until the peak of summer to buy yours though, as the moment the weather starts heating up, so does the demand for garden furniture, BBQs and you guessed it, pizza ovens.
If you’re thinking ahead and are in the market for a cost effective pizza oven, you’ll want to try out our best budget-friendly buy, the Dellonda pizza oven. And right now it’s even more of a steal, as it’s on sale at Amazon. Here’s everything you need to know about our favourite low cost pizza oven, and what makes it such a great buy.
Dellonda pizza oven: Was £250, now £179.98, Amazon.co.uk
We love pizza ovens so much that we rounded-up the very best on the market, to include everything from gas pizza ovens to tabletop versions, and put them all through their doughy paces. At the end of our rigorous tests, the Dellonda pizza oven came out on top for budget buys.
When our expert, Jon Axworthy, reviewed the gadget, he praised its cooking abilities, explaining the pizza “was cooked to perfection with just the right amount of charring and, possibly because of the amount of time it spent in the oven, it was infused with a wonderful wood-fire flavour.”
As the pizza takes a few minutes to cook, Jon found that the slightly longer cooking times might work in the appliance’s favour for some pizza oven rookies, noting that wood can sometimes be quite a labour-intensive process. Although, you can use both wood pellets and charcoal with the Delonda appliance.
For just under £180, you'll receive not only the pizza oven itself, but a pizza peel and smoking cap, which often come with an additional charge from other brands. The appliance is more than £100 cheaper than Ooni’s best-selling fyra wood pellet pizza oven (£299, Argos.co.uk), which also requires you to purchase a separate pizza peel (£40, Argos.co.uk) for safe and even cooking.
And it’s not just pizzas that Dellonda’s portable oven can cook, with a temperature gauge that can whip up fish, vegetables and steak. So what are you waiting for? Now’s the perfect time to shop.
Thinking about more ways to enjoy the great outdoors this summer? Read our guide to the best portable BBQs