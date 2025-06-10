New Xbox handheld will launch later this year, here’s what to know

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Just days after Nintendo launched the new Switch 2, Microsoft has announced its own handheld games console, the ROG Xbox Ally. Available in two variants, the ROG Xbox Ally is due to launch later in 2025.

Working in partnership with manufacturer Asus (and its gaming sub-brand, ROG), Microsoft revealed the two new devices at its annual Xbox Games Showcase. The ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X are souped-up versions of existing Asus ROG Ally handheld hardware, but rather than launching Windows when powered on, they boot into a dedicated Xbox app operating system to let you access your digital Xbox games or play Game Pass games via the cloud.

As far as new hardware launches go, this is a low-risk move by Microsoft. The ROG Xbox Ally is essentially a rebranded version of an existing handheld games console, juiced up with some powerful new AMD processors and a dedicated Xbox button on the device.

Because it’s basically a portable PC in disguise, the ROG Xbox Ally will support third-party PC apps like Discord and even rival storefronts like Steam, Epic Games and GOG, so your entire PC gaming library will be playable on the new Xbox handheld.

The more powerful ROG Xbox Ally X is designed for 1080p gaming and runs on the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The entry-level ROG Xbox Ally targets a more modest 720p and uses a new AMD Ryzen 2A processor with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Both use the same display found in the existing ROG Ally hardware, a 7in, 1080p screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and VRR support.

As well as an Xbox button, the ROG Xbox Ally gets longer, contoured hand grips that more closely resemble the Xbox controller. It also gets the Xbox controller’s impulse triggers, a pair of custom-built rumble motors located inside the shoulder buttons that deliver more realistic haptic feedback.

Handheld gaming PCs have rocketed in popularity in recent years, with the Steam Deck among the most successful examples of the form factor. Like the Steam Deck, the ROG Xbox Ally promises better performance and efficiency by skipping the resource-gobbling Windows operating system and booting into its own dedicated interface. The redesigned Xbox app is more handheld-friendly and acts like a library for your entire PC games library, including games from other storefronts.

Microsoft has yet to reveal prices for the new handhelds. The existing entry-level ROG Ally costs £449, while the more premium ROG Ally X is £799 – we’d expect the Xbox versions to land at around the same price when they launch later in 2025.

ROG Ally X: £799, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Asus )

The upcoming ROG Xbox Ally X is based on the current ROG Ally X from Asus, which you can buy right now if you don’t fancy waiting around for Microsoft to stick a new button on it. One of the best handheld gaming PCs available today, it pairs a powerful AMD Ryzen Z1 processor with a whopping 24GB of RAM and an efficient cooling system to deliver high-end gaming PC performance in a portable form factor.

As it’s essentially a tiny PC, you can launch the Xbox app as you would on your laptop or desktop to access your digital games library and stream games via the cloud using your Game Pass subscription. Microsoft promises that the Xbox-branded ROG Ally X will deliver better performance and battery life thanks to its streamlined Xbox interface.

open image in gallery ( Valve )

Valve’s portable is the best budget handheld gaming PC you’ll find, untethering your Steam games library from the desktop to let you play anywhere you like. While more recent handheld gaming PCs have outpaced the Steam Deck in terms of specs, display and performance, the console’s price drop to just £349 makes it hard to ignore.

Still more than powerful enough to play older titles, mid-range and indie games, the Steam Deck can handle recent releases without too much choppiness. There’s a newer model with an OLED display (£479, Steampowered.com), but the £130 premium places it in competition with more powerful handhelds like the ROG Ally.

On the hunt for Nintendo’s new handheld? Here’s where to find the Switch 2 in stock today