The PlayStation 5 Pro retails at £699.99 and launches 7 November. The 30th anniversary collection includes limited edition versions of the PS5. ( The Independent )

The PlayStation 5 Pro launches on 7 November. While the first round of pre-orders sold out quickly, more stock of Sony’s new console is expected to land across retailers today, 10 October.

We’re tracking UK retailers to bring you the latest PS5 Pro stock updates as they happen. Follow our liveblog for all the latest stock drops, and be ready to pick one up while you can, as they’re almost certain to sell out again soon.

Last month’s stock drop also saw Sony release the limited edition PlayStation 30th anniversary collection, which included a vintage, PS1-themed version of the PS5 Slim. Only 12,300 of the rare consoles were available, but we’re holding out hope that more units could be on the way.

The initial launch of the PS5 Pro was limited to Sony’s official store, but today’s drop will include retailers like Amazon, Currys, Argos and Very, giving you a better chance of picking up Sony’s latest console. We’re also predicting additional stock to be available at PlayStation Direct.

Below you’ll find a list of UK retailers selling the PS5 Pro, as well as the 30th anniversary editions of the consoles and DualSense controller. We’ll do our best to keep this as accurate as possible as the day goes on, but it’s always worth checking these retailers yourself as stock can appear and sell out very quickly. To help you out, we’ve included retailers where no consoles are currently available.

