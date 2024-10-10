Where to order the PS5 Pro and 30th anniversary collection in the UK
Stock of Sony’s upgraded PlayStation 5 is expected to sell out fast – here’s where to find it
The PlayStation 5 Pro launches on 7 November. While the first round of pre-orders sold out quickly, more stock of Sony’s new console is expected to land across retailers today, 10 October.
We’re tracking UK retailers to bring you the latest PS5 Pro stock updates as they happen. Follow our liveblog for all the latest stock drops, and be ready to pick one up while you can, as they’re almost certain to sell out again soon.
Last month’s stock drop also saw Sony release the limited edition PlayStation 30th anniversary collection, which included a vintage, PS1-themed version of the PS5 Slim. Only 12,300 of the rare consoles were available, but we’re holding out hope that more units could be on the way.
The initial launch of the PS5 Pro was limited to Sony’s official store, but today’s drop will include retailers like Amazon, Currys, Argos and Very, giving you a better chance of picking up Sony’s latest console. We’re also predicting additional stock to be available at PlayStation Direct.
Below you’ll find a list of UK retailers selling the PS5 Pro, as well as the 30th anniversary editions of the consoles and DualSense controller. We’ll do our best to keep this as accurate as possible as the day goes on, but it’s always worth checking these retailers yourself as stock can appear and sell out very quickly. To help you out, we’ve included retailers where no consoles are currently available.
Where to pre-order the PlayStation 5 Pro
- Playstation Direct (in stock)
- The Game Collection (in stock)
- Argos (in stock)
- Currys (in stock)
- Very (in stock)
- Amazon (in stock)
- EE (in stock)
- Game (sold out)
Where to pre-order the 30th anniversary PS5 slim
Is the PlayStation 5 Pro worth it?
Sony’s mid-generation refresh gives the PS5 Pro more computing power, meaning you can play games at their maximum graphics settings without sacrificing framerate. It’s not a generational upgrade over the regular PS5 and it won’t have any exclusive games (that is, every PS5 game will work on every PS5 console), so that £699 price tag might be tough to stomach if you’re an existing PS5 owner.
“The PS5 Pro is pure raw unfettered power, making it a big step up from the original PS5,” said our tech reviewer. “Boasting a larger GPU, Sony says that the console’s rendering power has been boosted by 45 per cent, enhancing game fidelity at high frame rates to make it run buttery smooth. The GPU has 67 per cent more compute units than the current PS5 console and 28 per cent faster memory.
The PS5 Pro launches 7 November.
Where to order the new chroma plates for the PS5
Alongside launching the more powerful PlayStation 5 Pro, Sony recently debuted a fresh set of pearlescent covers for the console, which you can easily swap out for your existing panels.
Called the ‘chroma collection’, the panels are available in pearl, teal and indigo colourways. They’re exclusively available at PlayStation Direct, and will ship on 7 November.
What is the PlayStation 30th anniversary collection?
To celebrate PlayStation’s 30th anniversary, Sony has launched a limited edition series of consoles and accessories with the legacy grey colour palette and the classic multi-coloured PlayStation logo. The hero product was the PS5 Pro 30th anniversary edition bundle, but it’s unlikely to be restocked.
Instead we’re seeing a few restocks of the PS5 Slim 30th anniversary edition, which sold out quickly. We’re on the lookout for more inventory, but you can check the retailer links in the post above too.
The throwback bundle includes the PS1-themed DualSense controller (complete with the old-style connector at the end of its charging cable), four PlayStation-shaped cable ties, a PlayStation sticker, a limited-edition PlayStation poster and a PlayStation paperclip. The bundle sold out within minutes.
The 30th anniversary collection PS5 is sold out at EE
Having sold out already at Very, Argos and Amazon, the 30th anniversary PS5 slim has now sold out at EE.
That means Sony’s limited edition console is nowhere to be found online right now, unless you really want to get ripped off by a scalper on eBay.
We’re still looking out for fresh stock updates, and we’ll shout from the rooftops if the elusive console rears its little grey head again.
Will we see more stock of the 30th anniversary edition console?
Stock levels of the new PlayStation 5 Pro seems to have stabilised, with good availability across a bunch of online UK retailers.
But what about the limited edition 30th anniversary PS5 slim? This elusive PS1-themed console is much more difficult to find online, with Sony only having made a few thousand of them. The initial batch of pre-orders sold out within minutes when the console was announced on 26 September.
Right now EE is the only place you’ll find the 30th anniversary console in stock.
So far this morning, three retailers popped up with fresh inventory. Amazon, Very and Argos each had the 30th anniversary PS5 slim on sale, where they sold out quickly.
That gives us hope that a few other retailers could launch more stock later today. We’re scanning the horizon for the merest hint of another drop, so stick with us for the latest updates.
The 30th anniversary PS5 is back in stock at EE
EE has the limited edition 30th anniversary PlayStation as part of an exclusive bundle costing £539.
The bundle includes an extra DualSense controller (standard issue) as well the PS1-themed controller that comes with the limited edition console. There’s also a £50 gift card thrown in for good measure.
Right now this is the only place we’re seeing the PS1-themed console available, so act fast if you want to pick one up.
Here’s where the PS5 Pro is in stock right now
Let’s recap the retailers currently offering PS5 Pro pre-orders. All of these are priced at the RRP of £699.99.
There seems to be plenty of stock available across all of these sites. No retailer has sold out of inventory since the second batch of pre-orders launched earlier this morning.
EE just restocked the PS5 Pro
EE is the latest UK retailer to launch its PlayStation 5 Pro pre-orders.
Unlike other sites, the network’s online store is offering bundles. You can get EA FC 25 and an additional DualSense controller available with a £20 overall saving.
The PS5 Pro is in stock at Amazon
Amazon has launched a fresh batch of PS5 Pro pre-orders. Like other UK retailers the console is priced at £699.99 and will be delivered in time for launch day, 7 November.
Very has restocked the limited edition DualSense
The limited edition 30th anniversary DualSense controller is now in stock at Very for £69.99.
These rare pads sell out quickly, so act fast!