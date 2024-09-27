Where to pre-order the PS5 Pro in the UK: Stock updates and more 

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



After years of frenzied rumours, Sony is finally about to launch the PS5 Pro, a high-spec gaming behemoth that’s set to blow every games console out of the water. Pre-orders for the console went live exclusively at PlayStation Direct on 26 September, and there were Oasis levels of mayhem, leading to another PS5 stock shortage from hell.

As well as the regular PS5 Pro, Sony launched a limited edition 30th anniversary version of the console, complete with several accessories and merch. Kitted out in the legendary greyscale colourway of the OG PlayStation 1, it sold out within minutes, with scalpers listing it on eBay for 10 times the price.

The gaming giant also dropped a new PS5 Slim and PlayStation Portal in the same grey colour palette, as well as throwback versions of the DualSense Edge and DualSense wireless controllers – all out of stock. Sony only manufactured 12,300 PS5 Pro consoles in the grey colourway worldwide, with unique numbers etched onto the side.

But while the 30th-anniversary edition console was sure to sell out fast, we weren’t expecting pre-orders of the regular PS5 Pro to fly off the shelves just as quickly. Currently sold out right across the UK, here’s everything you need to know about pre-ordering a PS5 Pro, and when it’s likely to restock next.

Where to pre-order the PS5 Pro in the UK

open image in gallery ( Sony )

Sony opened up pre-orders for the PS5 Pro and PS5 Pro 30th anniversary edition on Thursday 26 September at 10am in the UK. Available to pre-order exclusively from PlayStation Direct, stock flew off the shelves. The PS5 Pro 30th anniversary edition bundle (£959.99, Playstation.com) sold out within minutes and the regular PS5 Pro (£699.99, Playstation.com) sold out by 1pm.

We don’t expect Sony to restock the PS5 Pro 30th anniversary edition, but you’ll have another chance to pre-order the PS5 Pro on Thursday 10 October when third-party retailers, including Amazon, Currys, John Lewis and more go live with their own pre-orders.

PlayStation Direct could launch another round of PS5 Pro pre-orders next week, but that isn’t a guarantee. The PS5 Pro will then launch in-stores and begin shipping out on 7 November. Anyone lucky enough to secure a PS5 Pro 30th anniversary edition bundle will receive their console on 21 November. We’ll update this page when more PS5 Pro stock becomes available.

Where to pre-order the PlayStation 30th anniversary collection in the UK

open image in gallery ( Sony )

To celebrate PlayStation’s 30th anniversary, Sony has launched a series of consoles and accessories with the legacy grey colour palette. They all feature the classic multi-coloured PlayStation logo. The hero product was the PS5 Pro 30th anniversary edition bundle, but it’s unlikely to be restocked.

Costing £959.99, the entire bundle included a throwback PS5 Pro with a 2TB SSD, grey DualSense controller, DualSense Edge controller, DualSense charging station, vertical stand and a console cover for the disc drive (which is sold separately). It also came with an original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing, four PlayStation-shaped cable ties, a PlayStation sticker, a limited-edition PlayStation poster (with one of 30 possible designs and a PlayStation paperclip. The bundle sold out within minutes, and is now being re-sold on eBay for as much as £10,000.

open image in gallery ( Sony )

Sony also launched a PS5 Slim 30th anniversary edition console bundle (£433.99, Playstation.com) in the OG colours. The PS5 Slim digital edition with 1TB of storage came with a grey DualSense controller, vertical stand and a cover for a disc drive (sold separately), plus the same merchandise that you got with the PS5 Pro bundle.

In terms of accessories, Sony released an anniversary edition PlayStation Portal (£209.99, Playstation.com), which is still in stock at the time of writing, as well as a grey DualSense Edge controller (£219.99, Playstation.com) and a grey DualSense controller (£69.99, Playstation.com) – both sold out.

open image in gallery ( Sony )

If you missed out on getting any of the limited-edition products, two of them will be getting a restock at a later date in the UK.

Both the PS5 Slim digital edition bundle and the DualSense 30th-anniversary edition controller will be available to pre-order at third-party retailers starting Thursday 10 October, so mark your calendars. We’ll be tracking stock of both the PS5 Slim 30th anniversary edition console and the DualSense controller as they drop.

PS5 Pro specs, features and design

open image in gallery ( Sony )

The PS5 Pro looks like a mix between the original PS5 and the PS5 Slim. Sony says that it’s the same height as the original console, while the width is the same size as the PS5 Slim. The visual distinction is that the PS5 Pro boasts wide grills across the middle.

While the console doesn’t come with a disc drive, you can add the Blu-Ray disc drive (£99.99, Currys.co.uk) for an added price, bringing the cost up to £800. The PS5 Pro itself comes with a 2TB internal SSD – that’s double the storage of the PS5 Slim, one DualSense wireless controller and a copy of Astro’s Playroom.

The PS5 Pro is pure raw unfettered power, making it a big step up from the original PS5. Boasting a larger GPU, Sony says that the console’s rendering power has been boosted by 45 per cent, enhancing game fidelity at high frame rates to make it run buttery smooth. The GPU has 67 per cent more Compute Units than the current PS5 console and 28 per cent faster memory.

Ray tracing has also been improved. The PS5 Pro provides more dynamic reflection and refraction of light. Sony has shown this difference by using clips of Gran Turismo 7 and Hogwarts Legacy. You can see reflections between cars at 60fps, and there are better reflections and casting of shadows in Hogwarts Legacy. Sony says that the system allows rays to be cast at double and sometimes triple the speed of the PS5 Slim.

Lastly, Sony brought on AI-driven upscaling in the form of, what it calls, PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, which uses machine learning-based technology to provide greater image clarity to games and increased detail.

One new feature is something called PS5 Pro Game Boost, which will stabilise and improve the performance of 8,500 backward compatible PS4 games that are playable on the PS5. An Enhanced Image Quality feature will also increase the resolution of PS4 games. The PS5 Pro also gains a WiFi 7 chip, an improvement over the Wifi 6 chip found on the original PS5.

