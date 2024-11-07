The Sony PS5 Pro has launched – we’re tracking stock live
Sony’s upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro is finally available to buy in the UK – here’s where to find the best deals
After years of speculation, Sony has finally launched its latest PS5 Pro console in the UK, bringing gamers the most powerful PlayStation it has ever released.
Boasting better graphics, more internal memory, improved ray tracing and upscaling through Sony’s PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) technology, it’s a powerhouse of a games console, blowing the Xbox Series X out of the water. And unlike the original PS5 console, there isn’t a stock shortage to worry about.
But what about the PlayStation 5 Pro 30th anniversary bundle? Ultra-coveted, the vintage PS1-themed version of the PS5 Pro sold out within minutes when PlayStation launched its pre-orders in September. It only manufactured 12,300 consoles, and Sony isn’t expected to restock it any time soon. If you were lucky enough to secure one, your bundle will ship out on 21 November.
We’re currently tracking UK retailers to bring you the latest PS5 Pro news and stock in real-time, so if you want to pick one up – now is your chance. Some retailers even have a few deals on the PS5 Pro console. We’re rounding up exactly where you can buy the PS5 Pro in the UK, and highlighting any deals and bundles as and when we spot them.
Where can you buy the PS5 Pro disc drive?
If you want to play physical games on your new PS5 Pro, you’re going to need to buy an extra disc drive. Unfortunately, there’s a shortage of these right now and no retailer currently has stock in the UK. The last restocks were at Currys, AO and ShopTo, but ball three have now sold out. We’re tracking stock of the PS5 disc drive in the article below:
Best of the rest
When we say best of the rest, we mean you can only buy the PS5 Pro from these retailers without any additional perks or discounts. No real price cut, no trade-in offers. Just the PS5 Pro on its own for the full flat fee.
- The Game Collection: £699.95, Thegamecollection.net
- Playstation Direct: £699.99, Playstation.com
- Argos: £699.99, Argos.co.uk
Very has the second-best PS5 trade-in deal
PS5 Pro: £699, Very.co.uk
Not keen on Amazon? Very has also knocked the 99p off the PS5 Pro’s original price tag, and has the second-best trade-in deal after Amazon. If you trade in your current PS5, Very will give you up to £210, bringing the price of the console down to under £500.
Currys has knocked 99p off the PS5 Pro’s asking price
PS5 Pro: £699, Currys.co.uk
Currys has also knocked the 99p off the PS5 Pro’s price tag. Again, hardly anything, but you can also trade in your current PS5 to lower the cost. Currys doesn’t offer the most competitive trae-in offers, however. If you’ve got a 1TB PS5 Slim, Currys only gives you up to £195. Amazon’s trade-in offer is significantly better.
Amazon has the best PS5 trade-in deal
PS5 Pro: £699, Amazon.co.uk
If you’ve been gifted a bunch of Amazon vouchers and are just waiting for your chance to splurge, you might want to pick up a console from the ecommerce giant. Amazon’s knocked off 99p on the PS5 Pro’s original price tag. That’s nothing in the grand scheme of things, but if you have gift cards to use, why not? You can also trade-in your current PS5 at Amazon. You’ll receive up to £255, potentially bringing down the price to just under £450.
EE has the best PS5 Pro deal
PS5 Pro: Was £699.99, now £695, Ee.co.uk
If you’re looking for a discount on the PS5 Pro, then you’ll want to take a look at EE. The retailer is currently selling the PS5 Pro for £5 less than everyone else. It’s small, yes, but a discount is a discount. There are only 10 left in stock, so get it while you can. If you’re an EE pay monthly customer, then you might be able to spread the cost of the console out in instalments on top of your current contract.
Check PS5 Pro stock now
Here’s a list of retailers currently selling the PS5 Pro. We’re going to go through each retailer one by one to highlight any deals and bundles throughout the day, so stay tuned.
- Playstation Direct: In stock
- Amazon:: In stock
- EE: In stock
- Argos: In stock
- Currys: In stock
- Very: In stock
- The Game Collection: In stock
What’s the difference between the PS5 and the PS5 Pro?
The PS5 Pro has officially launched in the UK, and we’re about to round-up exactly where you can pick up the console at the best price.
Besides costing an extra £300, the PS5 Pro features a larger GPU, with the rendering power boosted by 45 per cent, enhancing game fidelity at high frame rates to make it run buttery smooth. The PS5 Pro also provides more dynamic reflection and refraction of light, known as ray tracing at 60fps. Lastly, the PS5 Pro uses AI-driven upscaling in the form of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, which uses machine learning-based technology to provide greater image clarity to games and increased detail.
You also get 2TB of internal storage, a big upgrade over the OG PS5, and while it doesn’t come fitted with a disc drive, you can add one on at a later date.