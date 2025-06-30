The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Nintendo Switch 2 live: These UK retailers still have stock
If you’re looking to buy the console, here’s your rolling coverage of everything Nintendo Switch 2
It’s been almost a month since the Nintendo Switch 2 launched, and stock is still tricky to come by in the UK. Most major retailers have sold out, but if you’re quick, you can still find it at a handful of shops.
Right now, JD Williams has both the standalone console and the Mario Kart bundle in stock. Very has some bundles available, while EE is still offering the console with Mario Kart World to existing customers. Amazon restocks occur sporadically throughout the day, so you’ll need to keep refreshing the page.
If you’re still trying to get your hands on one, I reckon this will be a big week for Nintendo Switch 2 restocks, so stay tuned. I’m keeping this page updated with all the latest Nintendo Switch 2 stock news and drop info as it happens.
Read more: We’ve got all the details on Nintendo Switch 2 stock in the US
- Very: In stock now, arrives Friday, 4 July
- JD Williams: Console | Bundle – In stock now, arrives Friday, 4 July
- Amazon: Console | Bundle – Coming in and out of stock throughout the day, keep refreshing the page
- EE: In stock now for existing EE customers, arrives within 1-3 working days
- Ebuyer: In stock now, arrives Wednesday, 30 July
Nintendo Switch 2 specs
The Switch 2 might look familiar, but there’s a lot going on underneath. It’s powered by a new custom Nvidia chip, so games don’t just load faster, they look better and run more smoothly. You get 12GB of RAM (up from 4GB on the original Switch), and most of that goes straight into powering games, not just background stuff.
The screen is still LCD, not OLED, but it’s bigger at 7.9in and has 1080p resolution. It supports HDR and a 120Hz refresh rate. Colours pop more, and motion looks buttery-smooth in handheld mode. There’s also DLSS upscaling built in, so older games look better. Sadly, while it supports variable refresh rates, it doesn’t work when docked – just in handheld mode.
Nintendo Switch 2 price
The Nintendo Switch 2 on its own costs £399.99, and the main bundle with Mario Kart World costs £429.99. Buying the bundle saves you £40 compared to picking up the game separately, so it’s better value if you’re planning to grab it anyway.
No big discounts yet – it hasn’t even been out a month, after all – but some retailers have larger, more expensive bundles. These include the new Switch 2 camera (£49, Amazon.co.uk), the Pro controller (£74.99, Very.co.uk) and the official carry case and screen protector (£20.99, Amazon.co.uk), as well as extra games and accessories.
Nintendo Switch 2 launch games
There are plenty of new Nintendo Switch 2 games at launch. Mario Kart World is the big one, but you’ve also got upgraded versions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, plus mammoth games like Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition that really test the console’s muscle.
Other launch day games include Hades 2, Split Fiction, Sonic X Shadow Generations, Street Fighter 6, Survival Kids and Suikoden I & II HD Remaster. You’ve also got Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and Deltarune Chapters 1–4, plus more niche picks like Fantasy Life i and Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD. Civilization VII and No Man’s Sky are here too, and Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour acts as a mini showcase for the new hardware.
On top of that, loads of older Nintendo titles have been patched with free performance updates, and Wind Waker, F-Zero GX and Soul Calibur II are now available through the new Switch Online GameCube library.
JD Williams has restocked the Nintendo Switch 2
Last week, JD Williams restocked the Nintendo Switch 2 console, and it’s still in stock as of this morning.
If you order it today, it’ll arrive by this Frday, 4 July. It’s currently the only retailer with stock of the console on its own, and the Mario Kart World bundle.
Good morning!
Morning all!
Hope you all had a bright and sunny weekend, and if you didn’t manage to pick up a console, I think we’re in for an exciting week for Nintendo Switch 2 restocks.
It looks like most UK retailers are expecting shipments this week, with Very and JD Williams already going live and expecting to have a console with you by Friday. I’ll keep you posted throughout the day.
JD Williams has the Switch 2
Meanwhile over at JD Williams, you can get the standalone Switch 2 console for £395.99.
The Switch 2 is in stock at Very
Very has restocked its Nintendo Switch 2 bundles with a delivery date of next Friday.
- Switch 2 + Mario Kart World + MicroSD card: £479, Very.co.uk
- Switch 2 + Mario Kart World + Camera + Pro Controller: £555, Very.co.uk
- Switch 2 + Mario Kart World + Pro Controller + MicroSD card: £553, Very.co.uk
- Switch 2 + Mario Kart World + The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom: £494, Very.co.uk
Ebuyer sells out
You can no longer backorder on Ebuyer, either. For now, it looks like the only place you can buy a Nintendo Switch online is through EE.
ShopTo backorders sold out
Bad news, I’m afraid. ShopTo has been a reliable place to backorder the Switch 2 for weeks, but even their backorders have stopped.
If you aren’t up for maniacally refreshing an Amazon tab or signing up to EE just for the sake of a Switch console, a backorder at Ebuyer is now your best option.
Try Amazon in an incognito window
Every so often the Switch 2 reappears on Amazon – I assume because someone has cancelled an order.
It’s worth keeping a window open in Amazon, but you might want to clear your cache or use a private browsing window. I’ve found that if you keep the window open too long in a regular browser, site cookies stop you from seeing the stock as it appears.
Who else might drop stock?
I said yesterday that Argos might drop stock today, and I still think it’s fairly likely, as the retailer has restocked the console every Friday since its launch.
It’s unlikely, but I wouldn’t be too surprised if EE restocked some of its other bundles. The company still has its £30 per month bundle listed on the site, and that includes two Joy Con 2 controllers, a Switch 2 camera, and £50 EE game card.
No changes overnight
Morning all. There have been no changes overnight, and no new Argos stock. If you want a Switch 2, you’re probably best to wait until more stock arrives in the country next month.
If you still want to buy a Switch 2 right now, the best option is EE – it will arrive in 1-3 days. The catch is that you have to be an EE customer.
Switch 2 consoles are also available on backorder at ShopTo or Ebuyer, but bear in mind that these won’t arrive until next month.
Will Argos restock the Switch 2 tomorrow?
There’s a chance. Argos has restocked the Nintendo Switch 2 every Friday since the console launched three weeks ago.
But it’s not guaranteed. As evidenced so far, this week is a bit of a weird one, and we’ve only seen Nintendo restock the console. I wouldn’t be surprised if the retailer didn’t drop more consoles tomorrow. If it does, Argos should go live at 8am.