Nintendo Switch 2 UK stock live: Where to buy a console today
From specs and price to where the console is in stock, here’s your rolling coverage of the Nintendo Switch 2
It’s now been nearly two weeks since the Nintendo Switch 2 launched, and stock is still vanishing fast. Amazon has just restocked both the bundle and the standalone console, and both the standalone console and Mario Kart World bundle are now in stock at Game, but I don’t expect them to hang around for long.
EE continues to offer the console to existing customers, while ShopTo has it available on back order, with delivery expected from 18 June at the earliest.
Yesterday, we also saw a fresh restock at the My Nintendo Store, but it sold out quickly. I’m updating this page with the latest stock updates and Nintendo Switch 2 news, so keep checking back. This is the only stock checker you need.
Read more: We’ve got all the details on Nintendo Switch 2 stock in the US
Nintendo Switch 2 specs
The Switch 2 might look familiar, but there’s a lot going on underneath. It’s powered by a new custom Nvidia chip, so games don’t just load faster, they look better and run more smoothly. You get 12GB of RAM (up from 4GB on the original Switch), and most of that goes straight into powering games, not just background stuff.
The screen is still LCD, not OLED, but it’s bigger at 7.9in and has 1080p resolution. It supports HDR and a 120Hz refresh rate. Colours pop more, and motion looks buttery-smooth in handheld mode. There’s also DLSS upscaling built in, so older games look better. Sadly, while it supports variable refresh rates, it doesn’t work when docked – just in handheld mode.
Nintendo Switch 2 price
The Nintendo Switch 2 on its own costs £399.99, and the main bundle with Mario Kart World costs £429.99. Buying the bundle saves you £40 compared to picking up the game separately, so it’s better value if you’re planning to grab it anyway.
No big discounts yet – it hasn’t even been out a month, after all – but some retailers have larger, more expensive bundles. These include the new Switch 2 camera (£49, Amazon.co.uk), the Pro controller (£74.99, Very.co.uk) and the official carry case and screen protector (£20.99, Amazon.co.uk), as well as extra games and accessories.
Nintendo Switch 2 launch games
There are plenty of new Nintendo Switch 2 games at launch. Mario Kart World is the big one, but you’ve also got upgraded versions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, plus mammoth games like Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition and Hogwarts Legacy – two games that really test the console’s muscle.
Other launch day games include Hades 2, Split Fiction, Sonic X Shadow Generations, Street Fighter 6, Survival Kids and Suikoden I & II HD Remaster. You’ve also got Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and Deltarune Chapters 1–4, plus more niche picks like Fantasy Life i and Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD. Civilization VII and No Man’s Sky are here too, and Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour acts as a mini showcase for the new hardware.
On top of that, loads of older Nintendo titles have been patched with free performance updates, and Wind Waker, F-Zero GX and Soul Calibur II are now available through the new Switch Online GameCube library.
Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller: £74.99, Amazon.co.uk
The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller is a big step up from the original, but it has been selling out as quickly as the console itself. It finally has two re-mappable triggers on the back, there’s a built-in a headphone jack for a wired headset, and there’s a C button for GameChat. Right now, the only place where you can buy one is at Amazon.
Nintendo Switch 2 SanDisk microSD Express card: £49.99, Amazon.co.uk
When you finally get your Nintendo Switch 2, you’ll notice that you won’t be able to slot your current microSD cards in and play your existing games. While you can transfer them over from your OG Switch to the new one, you’ll need a microSSD Express card – not the regular one. The official one from Nintendo and SanDisk gives you an extra 256GB of storage and costs £49.99.
Amazon Nintendo Switch 2 delivery dates have been brought forward
Amazon’s shifted up its delivery dates, so you’ll only have to wait a week to get your Nintendo Switch 2 or Mario Kart bundle. Both will be delivered next Wednesday if you order it today.
Smyths Toys could restock the Nintendo Switch 2 tomorrow
Prefer to pick a console up in-person? Smyths Toys is still scheduled to release consoles sometime between 19 -21 June.
It’s likely to drop tomorrow. Since launch day, it’s been dropping on Thursday each week. Last week, stock appeared at around 11am, so I’ll be checking the site throughout the morning tomorrow.
Where can you buy a Nintendo Switch 2 right now?
Alrighty, it’s been a nice, busy morning for Nintendo Switch 2 restocks in the UK.
Amazon and Game both have the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World bundle in stock. If you’re impatient, Game will arrive before Amazon. The latter isn’t arriving until Friday next week.
Amazon has just restocked the Mario Kart World bundle
Looks like I was wrong! Amazon has just restocked the Nintendo Switch 2 console with Mario Kart World after all.
It will be delivered on Friday, 27 June if you order it today.
Switch 2 consoles at Amazon will be delivered this Sunday
Delivery dates have shortened for the standalone Nintendo Switch 2 console at Amazon.
The retailer was previously showing a delivery date of 30 June (miles away), but it’s now set to be delivered this Sunday if you order it now.
Game has just restocked the Mario Kart World bundle
Game’s been restocking the Nintendo Switch 2 all week, and it’s just pushed more consoles into the system. It has both hthe Mario Kart World bundle and the standalone console in stock.
You can pay £9.99 for next-day delivery, or pay £4.99 for standard delivery, which will take 3-7 days.
Could Amazon restock the Mario Kart World bundle next?
It’s possible, but I don’t think it’s likely. The Mario Kart World bundle is way more popular than buying the standalone console on its own.
Nintendo restocked the bundle on Monday, but on Tuesday only the standalone console came back in stock.
That kind of indicates that it doesn’t have any Mario Kart bundles left. If you want a Switch 2, the console on its own from Amazon is your best shot.
Amazon has restocked the Nintendo Switch 2
Good morning all! I start the day with some good news. We hve our first restock of the morning.
The Nintendo Switch 2 is back in stock at Amazon. The console costs £395.99 and it will be delivered on Monday, 30 June.
Game sells out, but Nintendo is still in stock
That went fast. The Nintendo Switch 2 is already out of stock at Game.
Thankfully, the My Nintendo Store still has the Mario Kart World bundle in stock, and you don’t need to be a Nintendo Switch Online member or anything.
Game has just restocked the Nintendo Switch 2
Another retailer has just joined the Mario Party. Game has just restocked both the Nintendo Switch 2 standalone console and the Mario Kart World bundle.
If you buy it today, it’ll arrive as soon as tomorrow (if you opt for the priciest delivery option), otherwise it’ll come later this week.