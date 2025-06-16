The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Nintendo Switch 2 UK stock live: Amazon just dropped consoles
From specs and price to where the console is in stock, here’s your rolling coverage of the Nintendo Switch 2
It’s now been over a week since the Nintendo Switch 2 launched, and stock is still vanishing fast. This weekend was relatively quiet, with John Lewis and Currys briefly listing some consoles online.
But if you’ve been holding out, now’s a good time to strike. Both the standalone console and the Mario Kart World bundle are in stock at Amazon right now, with delivery available as soon as tomorrow. ShopTo also has the console for sale, but it’s on back order, and the listing says it won’t arrive until 18 June at the very earliest.
Argos, JD Williams, Smyths Toys, Very and Game all restocked last week, but sold out within minutes. I’m updating this page with the latest stock updates as well as the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news, so keep checking back. This is the only Nintendo Switch 2 stock checker you need.
- Amazon: Standalone console | Bundle – In stock now, arrives tomorrow
- ShopTo: In stock now on back-order, dispatches from Wednesday, 18 June
- EE: In stock now for existing EE customers, arrives within 1-3 working days
Nintendo Switch 2 specs
The Switch 2 might look familiar, but there’s a lot going on underneath. It’s powered by a new custom Nvidia chip, so games don’t just load faster, they look better and run more smoothly. You get 12GB of RAM (up from 4GB on the original Switch), and most of that goes straight into powering games, not just background stuff.
The screen is still LCD, not OLED, but it’s bigger at 7.9in and has 1080p resolution. It supports HDR and a 120Hz refresh rate. Colours pop more, and motion looks buttery-smooth in handheld mode. There’s also DLSS upscaling built in, so older games look better. Sadly, while it supports variable refresh rates, it doesn’t work when docked – just in handheld mode.
Nintendo Switch 2 price
The Nintendo Switch 2 on its own costs £399.99, and the main bundle with Mario Kart World costs £429.99. Buying the bundle saves you £40 compared to picking up the game separately, so it’s better value if you’re planning to grab it anyway.
No big discounts yet – it’s only been out a week, after all – but some retailers have larger, more expensive bundles. These include the new Switch 2 camera (£49, Amazon.co.uk), the Pro controller (£74.99, Very.co.uk) and the official carry case and screen protector (£20.99, Amazon.co.uk), as well as extra games and accessories.
Nintendo Switch 2 launch games
There are plenty of new Nintendo Switch 2 games at launch. Mario Kart World is the big one, but you’ve also got upgraded versions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, plus mammoth games like Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition and Hogwarts Legacy – two games that really test the console’s muscle.
Other launch day games include Hades 2, Split Fiction, Sonic X Shadow Generations, Street Fighter 6, Survival Kids and Suikoden I & II HD Remaster. You’ve also got Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and Deltarune Chapters 1–4, plus more niche picks like Fantasy Life i and Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD. Civilization VII and No Man’s Sky are here too, and Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour acts as a mini showcase for the new hardware.
On top of that, loads of older Nintendo titles have been patched with free performance updates, and Wind Waker, F-Zero GX and Soul Calibur II are now available through the new Switch Online GameCube library.
There's one bundle in stock at EE for existing pay-monthly customers
Prefer to spread the cost of the console over several months to make it more affordable? The Nintendo Switch 2 is currently in stock at EE for pay-monthly customers.
EE is selling a Mario Kart World bundle with an extra pair of Joy-Con 2 controllers and a Nintendo Switch 2 camera. You’ll pay £30 per month over 24 months. with a £20 up-front cost. It’ll arrive within 1-3 working days.
Smyths Toys is expected to restock the Switch 2 again later this week
With Amazon delivering consoles tomorrow, there’s almost no need to wait for any other retailers to restock. But if you like the thrill of picking up a console in-store...
Smyths Toys is expected to restock the Nintendo Switch 2 again this week. Consoles are expected to arrive sometime between 19-21 June. Last week, it restocked on Thursday at around 11am. I think it could restock again this Thursday at a similar time.
The standalone console is also in stock at Amazon
It’s not just the Switch 2 bundle with Mario Kart World that’s in stock – the standalone console is also available.
If you’re a Prime member, you get free next-day delivery, and it’ll arrive with you tomorrow. Last time Amazon restocked, it was gone by the end of the morning, so I’ll keep an eye out.
Huge price drop on my favourite Switch 2 Case
I’ve just spotted a massive price drop on my favourite Switch 2 case. The Orzly carry case is listed as on sale at Amazon for £8.81, discounted from £11.41.
However, the case was originally listed for £29, so it’s actually an even better deal than it looks. If you’re buying a Switch 2 on Amazon anyway, it might be helpful to grab this case at the same time.
Amazon drops stock
Morning! I’ve barely started my day, but Amazon just dropped stock of the standalone console and Mario Kart World bundle.
Very is your best bet right now
It’s been a relatively quiet afternoon. Before I head out for the evening, I think the best option for Switch 2 stock is Very.
Very has a ton of Switch 2 bundles. They’re all fairly expensive, but a good option if you want a console.
For some extra games, try these bundles:
If you have a little more to spend, try the controller or Joy Con 2 wheels bundles.
Smyths has some in-store stock
Symths Toys has 3 Nintendo Switch 2 consoles at the Castlevale location and a single console in Norwich.
A single Switch 2 in stock at John Lewis
Nintendo fans in West London: I hope you can run fast. At the time of publication, there is a single Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle at the John Lewis shop in Westfield.
As far as I can tell, it’s the only Switch 2 in stock at any John Lewis in the country, and you can’t even reserve it, so the race is on.
Argos sells out of standalone consoles
Argos is out of stock of the standalone console, but there may be stock of the bundle in your local shop.
Argos Nintendo Switch 2 stock is running out
There’s not a lot of stock left for both the Nintendo Switch 2 standalone console or the Switch 2 bundle with Mario Kart World now at Argos, but I’m still seeing a handful of stores with stock.
If there’s nowhere with stock near you, I’d recommend purchasing a Switch 2 from Very – it won’t arrive this weekend, but it’ll be with you by next Friday.