Nintendo Switch 2 live: Argos restocks the console, and you can get it today

open image in gallery Three retailers have stock right now ( Alex Lee )

It’s now been over a week since the Nintendo Switch 2 launched, and stock is still vanishing fast. Argos has just gone live with both the standalone console and the Mario Kart World bundle, with same-day delivery or click-and-collect available from your local shop. Currys also keeps listing and un-listing bundles, which suggests it may also have in-store stock.

Elsewhere, Very and ShopTo also have the console in stock, though none of them can deliver before next week. ShopTo is still taking back-orders for delivery from 18 June and Very has a range of bundles in stock.

JD Williams, Smyths Toys, John Lewis and Game all restocked earlier this week – but sold out within minutes. I’m updating this page with the latest stock updates as well as the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news, so keep checking back. This is the only Nintendo Switch 2 stock checker you need.

Where to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 right now

Argos : In stock now with free same-day click-and-collect

Very : In stock now, arrives on Friday, 20 June

ShopTo: In stock now on back-order, dispatches from Wednesday, 18 June

Nintendo Switch 2 specs

open image in gallery I've already nabbed a console - here's how to get your own ( Alex Lee/The Independent )

The Switch 2 might look familiar, but there’s a lot going on underneath. It’s powered by a new custom Nvidia chip, so games don’t just load faster, they look better and run more smoothly. You get 12GB of RAM (up from 4GB on the original Switch), and most of that goes straight into powering games, not just background stuff.

The screen is still LCD, not OLED, but it’s bigger at 7.9in and has 1080p resolution. It supports HDR and a 120Hz refresh rate. Colours pop more, and motion looks buttery-smooth in handheld mode. There’s also DLSS upscaling built in, so older games look better. Sadly, while it supports variable refresh rates, it doesn’t work when docked – just in handheld mode.

Nintendo Switch 2 price

open image in gallery The Switch 2 camera lets you see your mates as you game, even if you're not playing the same one ( Alex Lee/The Independent )

The Nintendo Switch 2 on its own costs £399.99, and the main bundle with Mario Kart World costs £429.99. Buying the bundle saves you £40 compared to picking up the game separately, so it’s better value if you’re planning to grab it anyway.

No big discounts yet – it’s only been out a week, after all – but some retailers have larger, more expensive bundles. These include the new Switch 2 camera (£49, Amazon.co.uk), the Pro controller (£74.99, Very.co.uk) and the official carry case and screen protector (£20.99, Amazon.co.uk), as well as extra games and accessories.

Nintendo Switch 2 launch games

There are plenty of new Nintendo Switch 2 games at launch. Mario Kart World is the big one, but you’ve also got upgraded versions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, plus mammoth games like Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition and Hogwarts Legacy – two games that really test the console’s muscle.

Other launch day games include Hades 2, Split Fiction, Sonic X Shadow Generations, Street Fighter 6, Survival Kids and Suikoden I & II HD Remaster. You’ve also got Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and Deltarune Chapters 1–4, plus more niche picks like Fantasy Life i and Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD. Civilization VII and No Man’s Sky are here too, and Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour acts as a mini showcase for the new hardware.

On top of that, loads of older Nintendo titles have been patched with free performance updates, and Wind Waker, F-Zero GX and Soul Calibur II are now available through the new Switch Online GameCube library.