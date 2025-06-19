Nintendo Switch 2 UK stock live: Consoles available at Amazon now

open image in gallery Amazon stock is holding strong ( Alex Lee )

It’s now been two weeks since the Nintendo Switch 2 launched, and stock is still vanishing fast. Amazon currently has both the standalone console and the Mario Kart World bundle available, but as always, there’s no telling how long they’ll stick around.

EE continues to offer the console to existing customers, while ShopTo now has the Switch 2 available for next-day delivery. That’s rare, given how quickly stock has been disappearing elsewhere.

This week, we’ve also seen fresh restocks at both Game and the My Nintendo Store, but both sold out quickly. I’m updating this page with the latest stock updates and Nintendo Switch 2 news, so keep checking back. This is the only stock checker you need.

Read more: We’ve got all the details on Nintendo Switch 2 stock in the US

Where to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 right now

Amazon : Console | Bundle – In stock now, arrives Wednesday, 25 June

ShopTo : In stock now, standalone console arrives tomorrow

EE: In stock now for existing EE customers, arrives within 1-3 working days

Nintendo Switch 2 specs

open image in gallery I've already nabbed a console - here's how to get your own ( Alex Lee/The Independent )

The Switch 2 might look familiar, but there’s a lot going on underneath. It’s powered by a new custom Nvidia chip, so games don’t just load faster, they look better and run more smoothly. You get 12GB of RAM (up from 4GB on the original Switch), and most of that goes straight into powering games, not just background stuff.

The screen is still LCD, not OLED, but it’s bigger at 7.9in and has 1080p resolution. It supports HDR and a 120Hz refresh rate. Colours pop more, and motion looks buttery-smooth in handheld mode. There’s also DLSS upscaling built in, so older games look better. Sadly, while it supports variable refresh rates, it doesn’t work when docked – just in handheld mode.

Nintendo Switch 2 price

open image in gallery The Nintendo Switch 2 is in stock at three different retailers ( Alex Lee/The Independent )

The Nintendo Switch 2 on its own costs £399.99, and the main bundle with Mario Kart World costs £429.99. Buying the bundle saves you £40 compared to picking up the game separately, so it’s better value if you’re planning to grab it anyway.

No big discounts yet – it hasn’t even been out a month, after all – but some retailers have larger, more expensive bundles. These include the new Switch 2 camera (£49, Amazon.co.uk), the Pro controller (£74.99, Very.co.uk) and the official carry case and screen protector (£20.99, Amazon.co.uk), as well as extra games and accessories.

Nintendo Switch 2 launch games

There are plenty of new Nintendo Switch 2 games at launch. Mario Kart World is the big one, but you’ve also got upgraded versions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, plus mammoth games like Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition and Hogwarts Legacy – two games that really test the console’s muscle.

Other launch day games include Hades 2, Split Fiction, Sonic X Shadow Generations, Street Fighter 6, Survival Kids and Suikoden I & II HD Remaster. You’ve also got Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and Deltarune Chapters 1–4, plus more niche picks like Fantasy Life i and Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD. Civilization VII and No Man’s Sky are here too, and Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour acts as a mini showcase for the new hardware.

On top of that, loads of older Nintendo titles have been patched with free performance updates, and Wind Waker, F-Zero GX and Soul Calibur II are now available through the new Switch Online GameCube library.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller: £74.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery The Switch 2 camera lets you see your mates as you game, even if you're not playing the same one ( Alex Lee/The Independent )

The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller is a big step up from the original, but it has been selling out as quickly as the console itself. It finally has two re-mappable triggers on the back, there’s a built-in a headphone jack for a wired headset, and there’s a C button for GameChat. Right now, the only place where you can buy one is at Amazon.

Nintendo Switch 2 SanDisk microSD Express card: £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Alex Lee )

When you finally get your Nintendo Switch 2, you’ll notice that you won’t be able to slot your current microSD cards in and play your existing games. While you can transfer them over from your OG Switch to the new one, you’ll need a microSD Express card, not the regular one. The official product from Nintendo and SanDisk gives you an extra 256GB of storage and costs £49.99.