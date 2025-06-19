The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Nintendo Switch 2 UK stock live: Consoles available at Amazon now
If you’re looking to buy the console, here’s your rolling coverage of everything Nintendo Switch 2
It’s now been two weeks since the Nintendo Switch 2 launched, and stock is still vanishing fast. Amazon currently has both the standalone console and the Mario Kart World bundle available, but as always, there’s no telling how long they’ll stick around.
EE continues to offer the console to existing customers, while ShopTo now has the Switch 2 available for next-day delivery. That’s rare, given how quickly stock has been disappearing elsewhere.
This week, we’ve also seen fresh restocks at both Game and the My Nintendo Store, but both sold out quickly. I’m updating this page with the latest stock updates and Nintendo Switch 2 news, so keep checking back. This is the only stock checker you need.
Nintendo Switch 2 specs
The Switch 2 might look familiar, but there’s a lot going on underneath. It’s powered by a new custom Nvidia chip, so games don’t just load faster, they look better and run more smoothly. You get 12GB of RAM (up from 4GB on the original Switch), and most of that goes straight into powering games, not just background stuff.
The screen is still LCD, not OLED, but it’s bigger at 7.9in and has 1080p resolution. It supports HDR and a 120Hz refresh rate. Colours pop more, and motion looks buttery-smooth in handheld mode. There’s also DLSS upscaling built in, so older games look better. Sadly, while it supports variable refresh rates, it doesn’t work when docked – just in handheld mode.
Nintendo Switch 2 price
The Nintendo Switch 2 on its own costs £399.99, and the main bundle with Mario Kart World costs £429.99. Buying the bundle saves you £40 compared to picking up the game separately, so it’s better value if you’re planning to grab it anyway.
No big discounts yet – it hasn’t even been out a month, after all – but some retailers have larger, more expensive bundles. These include the new Switch 2 camera (£49, Amazon.co.uk), the Pro controller (£74.99, Very.co.uk) and the official carry case and screen protector (£20.99, Amazon.co.uk), as well as extra games and accessories.
Nintendo Switch 2 launch games
There are plenty of new Nintendo Switch 2 games at launch. Mario Kart World is the big one, but you’ve also got upgraded versions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, plus mammoth games like Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition and Hogwarts Legacy – two games that really test the console’s muscle.
Other launch day games include Hades 2, Split Fiction, Sonic X Shadow Generations, Street Fighter 6, Survival Kids and Suikoden I & II HD Remaster. You’ve also got Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and Deltarune Chapters 1–4, plus more niche picks like Fantasy Life i and Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD. Civilization VII and No Man’s Sky are here too, and Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour acts as a mini showcase for the new hardware.
On top of that, loads of older Nintendo titles have been patched with free performance updates, and Wind Waker, F-Zero GX and Soul Calibur II are now available through the new Switch Online GameCube library.
Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller: £74.99, Amazon.co.uk
The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller is a big step up from the original, but it has been selling out as quickly as the console itself. It finally has two re-mappable triggers on the back, there’s a built-in a headphone jack for a wired headset, and there’s a C button for GameChat. Right now, the only place where you can buy one is at Amazon.
Nintendo Switch 2 SanDisk microSD Express card: £49.99, Amazon.co.uk
When you finally get your Nintendo Switch 2, you’ll notice that you won’t be able to slot your current microSD cards in and play your existing games. While you can transfer them over from your OG Switch to the new one, you’ll need a microSD Express card, not the regular one. The official product from Nintendo and SanDisk gives you an extra 256GB of storage and costs £49.99.
Amazon stock is holding strong
The Switch 2 is still in stock at Amazon, both as a standalone console and as the Mario Kart World bundle.
The standalone Switch 2 arrives on Monday 30 June; the bundle gets there faster, arriving on Friday 27 June.
ShopTo has stock for next-day delivery
You have to be fast, but ShopTo has stock of a standalone Switch 2 console. You don’t get Mario Kart World, but you do get a Switch 2 by tomorrow.
Morning all!
It’s a new day, and it’s a fine time to go hunting for a Nintendo Switch 2. Why? Because it’s still in stock at Amazon as of this morning, and ShopTo is even selling the standalone console for next-day delivery. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.
One last Nintendo Switch 2 stock check
Someone tell me the Switch 2 stock plague is coming to an end?! After an entire day of blogging, the console and the Mario Kart World bundle are still (yes, still) in stock.
I’m logging off for the night, but I’ll be back tomorrow morning to hunt down even more consoles. Catch you soon.
The Nintendo Switch 2 is still in stock at Amazon
Hello folks, I’m pleased to report that the Nintendo Switch 2 is still in stock at Amazon. Both the console and the bundle are available to buy, though delivery dates for the standalone console has started to slip.
The bundle will still be delivered next Wednesday, but the standalone console won’t arrive until Monday 1 July.
Amazon still has both the Switch 2 and the bundle in stock
It seems like Game has genuinely sold out now, so if you’res still hunting down the Nintendo Switch 2 console, Amazon is the place to be.
Nintendo Switch 2 stock is holding firm
Who’d have thought it? After an entire morning, the Nintendo Switch 2 and the Mario Kart World bundle are both still available to buy at Game and Amazon.
Is the Nintendo Switch 2 stock drought about to come to an end?
Amazon Nintendo Switch 2 delivery dates have been brought forward
Amazon’s shifted up its delivery dates, so you’ll only have to wait a week to get your Nintendo Switch 2 or Mario Kart bundle. Both will be delivered next Wednesday if you order it today.
Smyths Toys could restock the Nintendo Switch 2 tomorrow
Prefer to pick a console up in-person? Smyths Toys is still scheduled to release consoles sometime between 19 -21 June.
It’s likely to drop tomorrow. Since launch day, it’s been dropping on Thursday each week. Last week, stock appeared at around 11am, so I’ll be checking the site throughout the morning tomorrow.
Where can you buy a Nintendo Switch 2 right now?
Alrighty, it’s been a nice, busy morning for Nintendo Switch 2 restocks in the UK.
Amazon and Game both have the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World bundle in stock. If you’re impatient, Game will arrive before Amazon. The latter isn’t arriving until Friday next week.