Nintendo Switch 2 – live updates on where to buy as stock sells out
From specs and price to where the console is in stock, here’s your rolling coverage of the Nintendo Switch 2
A day after launch, the Nintendo Switch 2 has little stock in the UK. Consoles began quietly landing at shops yesterday morning, and now it’s a race against the clock to secure one.
Argos, Amazon, and Currys have completely run dry, as has ShopTo. Not only is there no same-day stock, it looks like there’s almost no stock at all.
The good news is that Nintendo has finally dropped some stock, and Very has a Mario Kart World bundle. EE and O2 have stock, but you have to have an existing contract with them.
However, we’ve seen a lot of surprise stock drops over this console launch. While there’s precious little stock at the moment, it’s worth checking back every half hour or so in case there’s any movement.
Read more: We’ve got all the details on Nintendo Switch 2 stock in the US
Where to buy the Nintendo Switch right now
- Nintendo: In stock with a My Nintendo account, arrives in two or three days
- Very: Mario Kart World, Switch 2 wheels and Switch 2 camera bundle in stock now, arrives Friday 13 June
- EE: In stock now for pay-monthly customers, delivery in one to three working days
- O2: In stock now for O2 customers, delivery could be more than four weeks
Nintendo Switch 2 specs
The Switch 2 might look familiar, but there’s a lot going on underneath. It’s powered by a new custom Nvidia chip, so games don’t just load faster, they look better and run more smoothly. You get 12GB of RAM (up from 4GB on the original Switch), and most of that goes straight into powering games, not just background stuff.
The screen is still LCD, not OLED, but it’s bigger at 7.9in and has 1080p resolution. It supports HDR and a 120Hz refresh rate. Colours pop more and motion looks buttery-smooth in handheld mode. There’s also DLSS upscaling built in, so older games look better. Sadly, while it supports variable refresh rates, it doesn’t work when docked – just in handheld mode.
Nintendo Switch 2 price
The Nintendo Switch 2 on its own costs £399.99, and the main bundle with Mario Kart World costs £429.99. Buying the bundle saves you £40 compared to picking up the game separately, so it’s the better value if you’re planning to grab it anyway.
No big discounts yet – it’s launch day, after all – but some retailers have larger, more expensive bundles. These include the new Switch 2 camera (£49, Amazon.co.uk), the Pro controller (£74.99, Very.co.uk) and the official carry case and screen protector (£20.99, Amazon.co.uk), as well as extra games and accessories.
Nintendo Switch 2 launch games
There’s a stacked line-up of Switch 2 games for day one. Mario Kart World is obviously the big one, but you’ve also got upgraded versions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, plus mammoth games like Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition and Hogwarts Legacy – two games that really test the console’s muscle.
Other launch day games include Hades 2, Split Fiction, Sonic X Shadow Generations, Street Fighter 6, Survival Kids and Suikoden I & II HD Remaster. You’ve also got Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and Deltarune Chapters 1–4, plus more niche picks like Fantasy Life i and Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD. Civilization VII and No Man’s Sky are here too, and Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour acts as a mini showcase for the new hardware.
On top of that, loads of older Nintendo titles have been patched with free performance updates, and Wind Waker, F-Zero GX and Soul Calibur II are now available through the new Switch Online GameCube library.
Here's our Nintendo Switch 2 review
So, I’ve officially had 48 hours with the Nintendo Switch 2, and it’s a definite step-up over the Nintendo Switch OLED.
My colleague Jake Brigstock and I have been putting it through its paces. Here’s our initial review – yes, you’re getting two takes for the price of one.
Nintendo Switch 2 review: What we like (and dislike) about the console
Here's where you can buy a Switch 2 right now
You can still buy the Nintendo Switch 2 from a few places in the UK, but each option comes with a caveat.
The My Nintendo Store has the console in stock now, though you’ll need an active Switch Online membership to place an order. Delivery is fairly quick though, with consoles arriving in two to three days.
Very also has a bundle available to buy, but delivery is on the slower side. Orders aren’t expected to arrive until Friday, 13 June.
EE has stock as well, but it’s only available to pay-monthly customers and delivery takes between 1-3 working days.
O2 is also selling the Switch 2 to existing customers, but shipping is particularly slow – some orders could take more than four weeks to arrive.
Nintendo just dropped stock
I predicted it earlier and it’s come to pass. Nintendo’s just dropped some stock. You have to have a My Nintendo account to buy a console, but the stock is there.
There’s a standalone Nintendo Switch console and a Mario Kart World bundle.
Smyths Toys taking orders
Smyths Toys sold out around midday yesterday, but they’re taking orders once again.
It won’t be a fast delivery; the retailer says it expects stock between 10-16 June, and delivering your Switch 2 could take up to three working days after that. However, if you missed out on the console yesterday, this is a good bet.
Nintendo Switch 2 stock at O2
Huge thank you to reader Mark Brooker, who got in touch about some Nintendo Switch 2 stock at O2.
It’s unlike any of the stock we’ve seen so far. It’s a Mario Kart World bundle and only for O2 customers. You have two options. You can either pay in full for £449.99 or spread the cost.
If you spread the cost, it costs £110 up front, but you can pay as little as £9.44 a month at 0% APR.
The catch? Delivery could take more than 4 weeks.
Stock just dropped at Very
It’s been quiet since 6am this morning, but Very just dropped stock.
You can get a Nintendo Switch 2, Mario Kart World, and a Switch 2 Camera for £479. It will arrive on Friday 13 June.
More detail on EE stock
Right now, EE is the only place in the country you can buy a Switch 2. You have a few options:
The first is the basic Mario Kart World bundle. You get a Nintendo Switch 2 console and, unsurprisingly, Mario Kart World.
You also get a 12 month Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, so you can play online. This also gives you access to 170 old-school games from the NES, SNES, GameCube, Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance and Sega Genesis.
It costs £22 a month for £24 months, and you have to pay £20 upfront today.
The other option is more expensive, but you get a lot more. As well as the Nintendo Switch 2 console Mario Kart World, and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, you get some hardware. You also get a Nintendo Switch camera for online gaming.
That bundle costs £25 monthly for 24 months, and you have to pay £20 upfront.
Who else might drop stock?
It’s hard to predict stock drops, but two big players have been noticeably quiet so far.
We haven’t seen any stock from John Lewis, despite rumours that the retailer might have a few consoles. It might be that their stock has been held back for today or the weekend to capitalise on the limited stock at other sellers.
The other conspicuous absence is Nintendo itself. There was no stock on the My Nintendo store, so we might see some drops over the coming days.
Nintendo Switch 2 back in stock at EE
It looked like EE had sold out, but The Mario Kart World bundle is back.
It’s a £22 a month for 24 months plan. This might be your best chance for a Switch 2 this morning, but you can only buy it if you’re an EE customer.
Where to buy a Switch 2 right now
Stock looks very depleted this morning. As of right now, you have two options, and neither is great.
The Switch is technically still available at Argos, but I’ve only found it in one shop in the country. It’s still worth checking if you live somewhere relatively remote, but it looks like there’s no stock in big cities. Keep refreshing – you might have more luck over this morning
Your other option is EE, which seems to have plenty of stock. the drawback here is that you need to be an EE customer. The Mario Kart World bundle is available on a £22 a month for 24 months plan, which works out at £526, much more expensive in the long run than the £429.99 launch price. You can’t buy the deal if you’re already on a 24 month plan with the network, either.
That said, if you’re an EE customer, or you were thinking about becoming one, this might be your best shot at a Switch today.