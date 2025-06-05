Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Nintendo Switch 2 – live updates on launch day and where to buy

From specs and price to where the console is in stock, here’s your rolling coverage on launch day

Alex Lee
Senior tech critic
Thursday 05 June 2025 11:00 EDT
I’ve already spent hours testing and playing on the new console
I’ve already spent hours testing and playing on the new console (Jake Brigstock/The Independent)

More than 12 hours after launch, the Nintendo Switch 2 is suddenly everywhere. While a midnight stock drop never materialised, consoles began quietly landing at shops this morning, and now it’s a race against the clock.

Argos still has same-day click-and-collect available in a handful of shops across the UK, but there’s not many consoles left. Other retailers like Amazon, Game and EE have gone live too, but Currys and Smyths Toys have completely run out.

Consoles are moving fast and availability is patchy, so if you’re still hoping to grab one today, don’t hang about. I’ll be updating this blog with every restock as it happens.

Read more: We’ve got all the details on Nintendo Switch 2 stock in the US

Nintendo Switch 2 stock at UK retailers

  • Argos: In stock now with same-day click-and-collect
  • Game: In stock now with same-day click-and-collect
  • Amazon: In stock now, arrives Sunday, 8 June
  • EE: In stock now for pay-monthly customers, delivery in 1-3 days
  • ShopTo: In stock now, delivery from Monday, 9 June
  • Very: In stock now, delivery from Friday, 13 June
  • HMV: Sold out on Thursday, 5 June
  • JD Williams: Sold out on Thursday, 5 June
  • The Game Collection: Sold out on Friday, 30 May
  • Currys: Sold out on Thursday, 5 June
  • Asda: Sold out on Thursday, 5 June
  • Smyths Toys: Out of stock
  • My Nintendo Store: More consoles expected to drop on launch day
  • John Lewis: Consoles expected to drop soon
  • AO: Sold out on Friday, 30 May
  • Kaleidoscope: Sold out on Sunday, 13 April

John Lewis and AO out of stock

Sorry, everyone. At John Lewis there’s no stock of the console online or in-store. It’s the same story at AO. I’m keeping watch for any changes there though.

I’d take a look at Amazon and Smyths Toys.

5 June 2025 15:52

Nab a bundle at Argos

Right now, Argos is selling a bundle, the console together with the Mario Kart World game. Of course, this will set you back slightly more than the console alone (the bundle is £429.99). You can get it through click and collect or with home delivery. Let's-a go!

Buy now

Lois Borny5 June 2025 15:44

HMV and Very out of stock

HMV and Very are also out of stock. Right now, I think your most likely shot at a Switch 2 is Amazon.

Buy now at Amazon

Alex Lee5 June 2025 14:59

EE runs out of stock

EE stock held strong for hours, but it’s now run out.

Alex Lee5 June 2025 14:57

Ticket queue at HMV

HMV stock is holding steady, but there’s now a queue to get onto the site.

Buy now at HMV

Alex Lee5 June 2025 14:38

Prime members can get a Switch 2 tomorrow

If you’re quick, I’ve caught that Amazon is offering next-day delivery for Prime members, but you need to be fast.

Buy now at Amazon

Alex Lee5 June 2025 14:35

Argos still has (some) same-day delivery stock

It’s going quickly, but there’s still same-day stock at a handful of Argos locations. For example, you can find same-day stock at the Argos branches in Carmarthen, Ludlow, and Arbroath.

Remember, you have to buy it online to reserve it in store. If you rock up at Argos expecting to buy it on the spot, you’ll be disappointed.

Buy now at Argos

Alex Lee5 June 2025 14:26

Very sells out (again) but has a new bundle

Told you it was volatile. Very sold out yet again.

However, I’ve just caught another bundle that includes Mario Kart World and a microSD. It is, of course, more expensive than the standalone console or the usual Mario Kart World bundle, but it might be your only chance on Very.

Buy now at Very

Alex Lee5 June 2025 14:09

Very is back in stock

There’s more stock at Very, too. Just like HMV, stock has been in and out of Very all day, so if you want a Switch 2 here, you’ve got to be rapid.

Buy now at Very

Alex Lee5 June 2025 13:54

HMV back in stock

HMV is back! Just caught some more stock. You need to be quick, though – stock at HMV has been among the most volatile today.

Buy now at HMV

Alex Lee5 June 2025 13:52

