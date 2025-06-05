Nintendo Switch 2 – live updates on launch day and where to buy

I’ve already spent hours testing and playing on the new console ( Jake Brigstock/The Independent )

More than 12 hours after launch, the Nintendo Switch 2 is suddenly everywhere. While a midnight stock drop never materialised, consoles began quietly landing at shops this morning, and now it’s a race against the clock.

Argos still has same-day click-and-collect available in a handful of shops across the UK, but there’s not many consoles left. Other retailers like Amazon, Game and EE have gone live too, but Currys and Smyths Toys have completely run out.

Consoles are moving fast and availability is patchy, so if you’re still hoping to grab one today, don’t hang about. I’ll be updating this blog with every restock as it happens.

