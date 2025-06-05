Nintendo Switch 2: Live stock updates as console launches
The Nintendo Switch 2 has launched – here’s how you can buy a console
After months – no, years – of rumours and industry chatter, the Nintendo Switch 2 has finally launched. The console officially dropped at midnight, mine landed earlier on Wednesday afternoon.
Smyths Toys opened all of its shops at midnight, offering a limited amount of walk-in stock, but doors closed at 12.30am. Over on Oxford Street, Currys had a launch event at its flagship store for customers who pre-ordered from that branch ahead of time.
A few retailers are holding back stock for the early hours of the morning. Argos says it’ll have consoles ready to collect from 6am, with same-day click-and-collect available nationwide. EE will launch bundles too, but you’ll need to be an existing pay-monthly customer to get in on the action.
If you’re still trying to secure one, I’ll be updating this blog with every restock as it happens. Stay tuned.
- Very: In stock now, delivery on Friday, 13 June
- Smyths Toys: In stock now for delivery tomorrow
- Asda: Sold out on Thursday, 5 June
- ShopTo: Sold out on Wednesday, 4 June
- EE: Bundles in stock later this morning for EE pay monthly customers
- Argos: Consoles confirmed to drop at 6am on Thursday (5 June) with same-day click-and-collect
- My Nintendo Store: More consoles expected to drop on launch day
- Currys: Consoles expected to drop soon for same-day click-and-collect
- John Lewis: Consoles expected to drop soon
- Amazon: Consoles expected to drop soon
- Game: Some orders have been cancelled, may restock soon
- AO: Sold out on Friday, 30 May
- The Game Collection: Sold out on Friday, 30 May
- JD Williams: Sold out on Thursday, 15 May
- HMV: Sold out on Tuesday, 13 May
- Kaleidoscope: Sold out on Sunday, 13 April
News on Argos Nintendo Switch 2 drop
Argos will have Nintendo Switch 2 consoles available in the morning for same-day click-and-collect. The retailer will release its launch day stock at 6am today (5 June), with consoles available for same-day click-and-collect.
Unlike Smyths Toys or Currys, there was no midnight launch party. You’ll need to set an early alarm instead. The good thing is that you’ll be able to pick a console up from your nearest Argos straight away and play Mario Kart before breakfast.
Smyths Toys Nintendo Switch stock drop!
As I predicted, Smyths Toys has delivered the goods!
The retailer has restocked the standalone console and a bundle with Mario Kart World. I’ve taken a look at delivery options and there is the option to receive it tomorrow, although you will have to pay £4.99 for the express delivery.
Asda's Nintendo Switch 2 stock is gone
Yes, that’s right, the one retailer that had stock of the console ready for the launch has now sold out. I’m keeping an eye out for other drops as they happen, but I stand by my previous point that your best bet for securing it might be at 6am. I’ll keep you posted though.
A look at the Currys midnight launch party
While the online launch at midnight was rather anti-climatic (I’m still waiting for stock to drop somewhere other than Asda), Currys was clearly the place to be.
The retailer hosted a launch party at its flagship store on Oxford Street to anyone who had pre-ordered from that branch ahead of time. There were goody bags on offer, along with fancy dress competitions. When the Nintendo Switch 3 launches, I know where I’m going to be...
A disappointing launch night so far
Cor, what an anticlimactic launch night. Absolutely no one has dropped stock so far.
Smyths Toys shops are now closed, and the other retailers are keeping their powder dry.
Right now, your best bet is to set an alarm for 6am – that’s when Argos has confirmed it’ll go live with Nintendo Switch 2 consoles, with same-day click and collect available nationwide.
I’ll be here through the early hours in case anything changes.
What's the situation right now?
People have been queuing outside Currys on Oxford Street since 9pm.
Have you managed to get a console even without a pre-order? Still queuing or are you walking out with a Switch 2 tucked under your arm? Have you had luck at Smyths Toys? Let me know.
Where are the consoles?
It’s just gone midnight and, well, no one has dropped any new stock online yet. Smyths Toys is shutting its doors at 12.30am, and it might list consoles after that.
Currys is still doing its thing in-store at its Oxford Street shop, and the usual suspects like Amazon, Argos and the My Nintendo Store are keeping us waiting.
I’ll keep refreshing through the night – stock could still land in the next few minutes.
Happy Nintendo Switch 2 release day!
It’s officially 5 June, and the Nintendo Switch 2 is out now. Whether you’re refreshing tabs at home or queuing up outside a shop, the launch is finally here, and it’s already shaping up to be a wild one.
Retailers are expected to start dropping stock online over the next few hours, with some waiting until the morning. I’ll be updating this blog through the night with every drop and bundle I can find. Good luck, and happy hunting.
15 minutes to go!
15 minutes to go! Who’s ready? The countdown’s nearly over, and we’re about to see which retailers go live first. Get your logins ready and good luck, I’ll be walking you through every midnight drop. Here’s hoping it’s no dud.
Who will drop stock at midnight?
I’ve got a hit list.
Smyths Toys is top of it – I’m hoping the retailer won’t limit itself to just an in-store restock.
The My Nintendo Store might restock consoles at midnight, though I didn’t see stock go live in Australia, so it’s not a certainty.
The EE Store is a huge possibility. The retailer says it will have stock on launch day, but I don’t know exactly when.
Argos has guaranteed it will have stock, but you’ll have to wait until 6am before you can buy it.