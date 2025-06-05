Nintendo Switch 2: Live stock updates as console launches

I’ve just got my hands on a console, and you can too ( Alex Lee/The Independent )

After months – no, years – of rumours and industry chatter, the Nintendo Switch 2 has finally launched. The console officially dropped at midnight, mine landed earlier on Wednesday afternoon.

Smyths Toys opened all of its shops at midnight, offering a limited amount of walk-in stock, but doors closed at 12.30am. Over on Oxford Street, Currys had a launch event at its flagship store for customers who pre-ordered from that branch ahead of time.

A few retailers are holding back stock for the early hours of the morning. Argos says it’ll have consoles ready to collect from 6am, with same-day click-and-collect available nationwide. EE will launch bundles too, but you’ll need to be an existing pay-monthly customer to get in on the action.

If you’re still trying to secure one, I’ll be updating this blog with every restock as it happens. Stay tuned.

Nintendo Switch 2 stock at UK retailers