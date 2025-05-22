Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you thought pre-ordering a console would be easy this time around, think again. The Nintendo Switch 2 is launching on 5 June, and while it’s not quite PS5 panic stations yet, getting your hands on one hasn’t been straightforward. Pre-orders have been selling out almost every day since the announcement.

To help meet that demand, Nintendo has reportedly tapped Samsung to manufacture the Switch 2’s custom NVIDIA-designed chip, shifting away from TSMC, which built the original Switch’s processor, and should allow Nintendo to avoid the kind of supply shortages we saw back in 2017. It’s seen Nintendo raise its Switch 2 sales forecast to 20 million.

And there’s more to come. Nintendo just confirmed it’ll be back at Gamescom this August after skipping last year, suggesting we’ll see gamees like Metroid Prime 4, Pokémon Legends Z-A and maybe even a new 3D Mario.

If you’re still looking to pre-order a Switch 2 before launch day, I’m rounding up all the retailers with live stock below, plus the best accessories and bundles to pair with your new console. This page will be updated constantly with all the latest drops.

Where to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK

Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99, Very.co.uk

The Switch 2 keeps the same hybrid design as the original. You can play it handheld or dock it to your TV, but there are some improvements to the hardware.

The new Switch has a bigger 7.9in HDR-ready LCD screen, 256GB of internal storage, and improved performance. The big change is a new pair of magnetic Joy-Con 2 controllers. Unlike the original Switch, these new Joy-Cons can be used like computer mice, offering new ways to play and interact with the console.

open image in gallery Our preview of Mario Kart World on the Switch 2 ( The Independent )

The standalone Nintendo Switch 2 console includes everything you need to get going. It comes with the console, the dock, a pair of Joy-Con 2 controllers, and a grip that turns the controllers into a single pad for comfort.

It’s backwards compatible with your existing Switch library, and now supports 4K output when docked. In our hands-on preview, The Independent’s Steve Hogarty called it “a different beast entirely”, praising the performance, visuals and the Joy-Con 2’s mouse-style control trick.

Right now, the standalone console is available to pre-order at Very, ShopTo, and the My Nintendo Store if you have an active Switch Online membership (was £6.99, now £5.99, Cdkeys.com).

Nintendo Switch 2 with ‘Mario Kart World’: £429.99, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

Nintendo’s official Switch 2 bundle includes everything you get with the standalone console (the device, Joy-Con 2 controllers, grip, dock and cables) plus a digital download code for Mario Kart World. The game normally costs £79.99, so you save about £40 by picking up the bundle instead.

In our hands-on preview, The Independent’s Steve Hogarty called Mario Kart World “the most exciting” of the new titles. “It’s absolutely massive,” he wrote, praising the expanded roster, new vehicle types and the game’s ability to let players drift across water, not just under it as in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. He also said Mario Kart “looks spectacular on the big screen,” especially when docked and running in 4K at 120Hz.

Right now, the official Mario Kart World bundle is in stock and available to pre-order at Very, ShopTo and the My Nintendo Store with an active Switch Online membership (was £6.99, now £5.99, Cdkeys.com).

Best Nintendo Switch 2 bundles

But that’s not all. Other retailers are still offering the Switch 2 as part of bigger launch bundles, with some retailers packaging the console alongside extra Joy-Cons, charging docks, the new Switch 2 camera and additional games.

Currys Nintendo Switch 2 bundles

open image in gallery ( Currys )

Nintendo Switch 2, Mario Kart World , extra Joy-Con 2 controllers, Joy-Con wheels and & Switch 2 camera: £569, Currys.co.uk

£569, Currys.co.uk Nintendo Switch 2 with Street Fighter 6: Year 1–2 Fighters Edition, pro controller and Switch 2 camera: £569, Currys.co.uk

Currys doesn't have the standalone console or official Mario Kart World bundle in stock, but offers two higher-priced bundles for £569. One’s geared at Mario Kart fans, with extra Joy-Cons, wheels and the Switch 2 camera, while the other is tailored to solo players, bundling in Street Fighter 6, a pro controller and the same camera accessory.

ShopTo Nintendo Switch 2 bundles

open image in gallery ( ShopTo )

Nintendo Switch 2, extra Joy-Con 2 controllers and a Stealth quad charging dock: £490.85, Shopto.net

£490.85, Shopto.net Nintendo Switch 2, extra Joy-Con 2 controllers and Switch 2 camera: £520.97, Shopto.net

As well as the standalone Switch 2 console and the official Mario Kart World bundle available on back order, independent games retailer ShopTo is offering three pre-order bundles. There is a travel-friendly kit, a bundle that’s great for couch co-op, and a bundle that throws in a second controller pair and the Switch 2 camera.

The Game Collection Nintendo Switch 2 bundles

open image in gallery ( The Game Collection )

Nintendo Switch 2, Hogwarts Legacy , and Switch 2 camera: £484.95, Thegamecollection.net

£484.95, Thegamecollection.net Nintendo Switch 2, Split Fiction , and Switch 2 camera: £484.95, Thegamecollection.net

£484.95, Thegamecollection.net Nintendo Switch 2, Mario Kart World , Split Fiction , and Switch 2 camera: £519.95, Thegamecollection.net

£519.95, Thegamecollection.net Nintendo Switch 2, Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition , microSD Express Card, and Switch 2 camera: £559.95, Thegamecollection.co.uk

£559.95, Thegamecollection.co.uk Nintendo Switch 2, Cyberpunk 2077 , Hitman World of Assassination , microSD Express Card, and Switch 2 camera: £609.95, Thegamecollection.net

£609.95, Thegamecollection.net Nintendo Switch 2, Mario Kart World, Cyberpunk 2077, Hitman World of Assassination, microSD card, and Switch 2 camera: £644.95, Thegamecollection.net

While the standalone Switch 2 console and official Mario Kart World bundle are coming in and out of stock at The Game Collection, the independent games retailer has a large number of pricier bundles still available. There are options with Hogwarts Legacy or Split Fiction and the new Switch 2 camera, and bigger bundles that include Cyberpunk, Hitman and memory cards for storing it all.

Check Nintendo Switch 2 stock at other UK retailers

Best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories and games

Now that you’ve successfully pre-ordered a Nintendo Switch 2, you’re probably looking to grab some accessories and new games to go with it. Nintendo is also selling extra storage, charging grips, Joy-Con 2 controllers and the Switch 2 camera. Donkey Kong Bananza, which is releasing in July, is also available to pre-order.

‘Donkey Kong Bananza’, Nintendo Switch 2: £64.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

The only other Switch 2 exclusive other than Mario Kart World is Donkey Kong Bananza. Launching on 17 July, Bananza is a fresh 3D platformer with a twist. As The Independent’s Steve Hogarty wrote in his hands-on preview, “you can punch holes through rock to burrow a path toward your objective and pick up chunks of earth to hurl at enemies, leaving gaping, permanent holes in the landscape as you smash your way around levels”. The result is a game that feels part Minecraft, part classic Donkey Kong, with a fully destructible world that encourages chaotic exploration.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: £74.99, Jdwilliams.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

The redesigned Switch 2 Pro Controller sees some big improvements over the original Switch Pro controller. It’s a more traditional-looking gaming pad with better thumbsticks, extra durability, a new button for multiplayer social features, added shoulder buttons and improved rumble effects.

Nintendo Switch 2 camera: £49.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

The Switch 2 camera lets you video chat with friends during multiplayer games. A few launch titles make use of it too, like Super Mario Party Jamboree, where it lets you appear inside minigames to balance Goombas on your head and sing karaoke songs with friends.

Nintendo SanDisk microSD express card: £49.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

The Switch 2 comes with 256GB of internal storage. This can quickly fill up with downloaded games, so it’s worth investing in some added storage. Nintendo’s official SanDisk microSD card comes with another 256GB of storage, with fast read and write speeds that work seamlessly with the Switch 2.

Nintendo GameCube controller: £58.99, Nintendo.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

Exclusive to the My Nintendo Store, the GameCube controller brings a touch of nostalgia to your console setup. Whether you’re revisiting classics or just prefer the old-school layout, it’s a must-have for long-time Nintendo fans.

Nintendo Switch 2 all-in-one carrying case: £66.99, Nintendo.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

This official My Nintendo Store exclusive is designed to hold everything you need for TV-mode play, including the Switch 2 console, the dock, Joy-Con 2 controllers, various cables and up to six game cards. Its structured interior keeps your gear secure and organised, making it ideal for travel or tidy storage at home.

Nintendo Switch 2 carry case and screen protector: £20.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

Don’t need an entire travel kit? The official option from Nintendo includes a screen protector and cleaning cloth, with room inside for up to six game cards and two Joy-Con 2 straps.

Can’t make up your mind? Have a read of our preview of the Nintendo Switch 2