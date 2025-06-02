Nintendo Switch 2 live: Last chance to pre-order a console as release date nears
Releasing in a matter of days, here’s how you can secure a console on launch day
We’re days away from the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, and excitement is starting to set in. This is your last chance to pre-order a console before the big day. Some retailers have already pulled listings (and, in Game’s case, pre-orders themselves), and others are still drip-feeding bundles. I’m seeing fewer choices out there now, but you have options.
For example, there will be midnight launches across the country. Every Smyths Toys shop will open at 12am for early pick-ups, with a little extra stock on hand for the first few through the door. Currys is running its own launch event too, but only at the Oxford Street store and just for customers who’ve already pre-ordered a console.
However, I’ve been tracking bundles for weeks, and Nintendo Switch 2 stock is dwindling as we get closer to the big day. If you’re chasing down a console, camp out right here. I’ll be hunting down every Nintendo Switch 2 console and bundle so you can play Mario Kart World from day one.
If you want to buy a console ASAP, here are your best bets right now:
Every Smyths Toys shop will open at midnight for Switch 2 pre-orders
Smyths Toys has confirmed it will open all of its UK shops at midnight on 5 June. Click-and-collect pre-orders will be ready from 12:01am, and there’ll be limited walk-in stock available too. If you haven’t pre-ordered, I’d recommend queuing from around 11pm for your best shot – stock is expected to be low and first come, first served.
A few branches, including Boucher Road (Belfast), Glasgow, Stockport, Romford and Hull, will be opening even earlier at 11pm on 4 June for special demo events. The first 100 people at each of those shops will be able to try Mario Kart World before launch and bag a free goodie bag.
Where can you pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 right now?
The Mario Kart World bundle and standalone Nintendo Switch 2 console have now sold out at Very, which means there’s currently no way to get a console in time for launch day – at least for now.
Amazon is still selling the standalone Switch 2, but it won’t arrive until Saturday 7 June. Very still has a handful of Switch 2 bundles in stock, but all of them are set to arrive on Friday 13 June – over a week after release.
There is one more option, but it’ll require some effort.
Game is inviting cancelled Switch 2 customers to reorder – but there’s a deadline.
After widespread frustration, Game has issued a follow-up to affected customers. Emails titled “You’re Invited to Reorder Your Nintendo Switch 2” were sent out on 30 May, offering those impacted a chance to place a new order.
According to Game’s Help Centre, reorders will arrive in time for launch day on Thursday 5 June, but only if you complete the new order by the deadline. Customers are being asked to re-enter their payment details, since the original cancellation wiped previous payment info.
Game warns that if you miss the cut-off, the product and unique reorder code will expire.
Don't peel off the Nintendo Switch 2 film
According to the newly published instruction manual, the Switch 2 has a pre-applied protective film on its LCD screen. It’s not a screen protector – and it won’t stop scratches or dust – but it is there to prevent glass shards from scattering if the screen breaks. In other words, it’s safety-related. And it stays on.
The same film was used on the Switch OLED, but that didn’t stop a few people from picking at it. So if you see something that looks peelable when you unbox your console this week – leave it be.
If you want to protect the screen from actual damage, you’ll still need to add your own screen protector. A case wouldn’t hurt either, especially if you’re planning to travel with it.
Here's how to get a Nintendo Switch 2 in the US
We’ve had it relatively easy in the UK. In the US, third-party retailers opened pre-orders on 24 April, and consoles sold out within minutes. Since then, not a single major retailer has restocked the Nintendo Switch 2.
That said, in-store events are going ahead. Best Buy is opening select shops at 12:01am ET on Thursday for pre-order collections, with a limited number of extra consoles available for walk-ins.
GameStop’s midnight launch technically begins even earlier, with events starting at 3pm local time on Wednesday and collections available from 9pm PT. It’s not clear if it’s also selling consoles, or if it’s strictly for pre-orders. Same goes for Target, which is running launch events in stores from 8am to 4pm on release day, with giveaways and Switch 2 stock promised – though again, it’s not confirmed whether that stock will be reserved or first-come, first-served.
Walmart hasn’t announced any in-store event, but it’s hinting at a possible online restock once its pre-order delivery guarantee ends at 8am ET on 4 June. Sam’s Club, Costco and even Staples are expected to have consoles available in shops on 5 June, though you’ll need a membership for the first two – and none have confirmed how much stock will actually be available.
Very has the Nintendo Switch 2 bundle in stock for launch-day delivery
Wahey – Very has just listed more Nintendo Switch 2 bundles with Mario Kart World (no extras this time), and if you pre-order today, it’ll land on your doorstep on Thursday 5 June – that’s launch day.
That not only makes Very the only retailer with the Mario Kart bundle in stock right now, but also the only one currently offering guaranteed release-day delivery. It also has the standalone console in stock.
There are six Nintendo Switch 2 bundles in stock at Very, but there's a catch
Prefer to buy a Nintendo Switch 2 console with a game included? Very has three bundles left, but there’s a catch.
The bundles will only arrive on your doorstep a week after the official release date (Friday 13 June). Well, at least it’ll be a lucky Friday 13th for some.
- Nintendo Switch 2 and Pro controller: £470, Very.co.uk
- Nintendo Switch 2, Mario Kart World and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: £494, Very.co.uk
- Nintendo Switch 2, Mario Kart World, two Joy-Con wheels and camera: £496, Very.co.uk
- Nintendo Switch 2, Pro controller and 256GB SanDisk microSD card: £520, Very.co.uk
- Nintendo Switch 2, Mario Kart World, camera and Pro controller: £555, Very.co.uk
- Nintendo Switch 2, Mario Kart World, two Joy-Con wheels, camera and 256GB microSD card: £546, Very.co.uk
Game suddenly cancels Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders
And in some pretty devastating news for some fans, last week, Game abruptly cancelled pre-orders, leaving customers scrambling to find a new pre-order days before release.
The company apologised and said it was “working to reinstate as many orders as possible”, but didn’t provide a reason for the cancellations. I’ve not seen any pre-orders reinstated either.
The cancellations come as the retailer continues to shrink its UK footprint. Since being bought by Frasers Group, most standalone shops have closed, with the rest now operating inside Sports Direct and House of Fraser.
The Nintendo Switch 2 is available to pre-order at Amazon
Over the weekend, Amazon sold out of the £429.99 Mario Kart World bundle, but if you’d still like to pre-order a console from Amazon, the standalone Switch 2 console is still in stock. It costs £395.99.
The delivery date keeps flitting between 6 June and 7 June – either way, you’ll get it sometime this week, though probably not on release day.
Nintendo Switch 2 launches this week
Good morning! Launch week has finally arrived! It’s been a long wait – more than four months since the gaming giant first announced the console – but the Nintendo Switch 2 is finally landing this Thursday on 5 June.
If you’re still hunting down the console, there are only two retailers with stock available right now – Amazon and Very. I’ll be rounding up all the consoles and bundles and their delivery dates throughout the day, as well as reporting on the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news, and watching for more stock drops. Stay tuned.