Nintendo Switch 2 Direct live: Hogwarts Legacy and Joy-Con 2 announced

The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally being unveiled ( The Independent )

After what’s felt like years of rumours, Nintendo is finally ready to unveil the Nintendo Switch 2. The company’s latest Nintendo Direct is now streaming live, marking its biggest hardware launch in almost a decade.

While Nintendo has kept things quiet ahead of today’s reveal, we’re expecting to see some major upgrades based on earlier leaks, including a larger 8.4in display, magnetically attached Joy-Cons, a sleeker design and possibly even mouse-like controls and a new community button. The gaming giant gave fans a closer look at its new “C” button earlier today.

The Independent’s tech team is covering it all live – from the hardware reveal to every game announcement and surprise in between. Stick with us for the full breakdown, including Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order details, key features and all the biggest talking points