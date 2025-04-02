Nintendo Switch 2 Direct – live: Build-up begins ahead of console launch

The console will be unveiled in a matter of hours ( The Independent )

The day has finally arrived. After what’s felt like years of rumours, Nintendo is set to unveil its next-generation hybrid console – the Nintendo Switch 2. The Nintendo Direct livestream at 2pm BST this afternoon marks the company’s biggest hardware launch in almost a decade.

While Nintendo has remained tight-lipped about the new console, fans had their first glimpse in January via a tantalising two-minute teaser trailer. Leaks and insider reports suggest it could be a major upgrade, bringing a larger 8.4in display, magnetically attached Joy-Cons and a sleeker design. Some rumours even suggest mouse-like controls and a new chat or community button.

With the Nintendo Direct now just hours away, the countdown is on. The Independent’s tech team will be covering it all live – from the early build-up to the reveal itself and beyond. For now, here’s everything you need to know about the Switch 2: from potential pre-order dates to the most talked-about features and our own predictions about the Nintendo Switch 2.