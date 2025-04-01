Nintendo Switch 2 launch – live: Console reveal just hours away

This is Nintendo’s biggest launch since 2017 ( The Independent )

The wait is almost over. After years of rumours, Nintendo is finally ready to unveil its next-generation hybrid console. Tomorrow afternoon, the gaming giant will reveal the Nintendo Switch 2 in full, marking the company’s biggest hardware launch in nearly a decade.

While Nintendo has remained tight-lipped about the new console, fans were given their first look in late January when it released a two-minute trailer. However, leaks and insider reports suggest it could be a major system upgrade.

Rumoured upgrades include a larger 8.4in display, magnetic Joy-Cons and a sleeker design, with some suggesting new mouse-like controls and a chat or community button.

With Nintendo Direct just hours away, we won’t have long to wait. The Independent’s tech team will be on the ground at the grand unveiling to bring you all the latest news as it happens, along with all the build-up and live reaction. For now, here’s everything you need to know about the Nintendo Switch 2 – from the likely pre-order date to the biggest rumours and features.