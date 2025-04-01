Nintendo Switch 2 launch – live: Console reveal just hours away

The wait is almost over. After years of rumours, Nintendo is finally ready to unveil its next-generation hybrid console. Tomorrow afternoon, the gaming giant will reveal the Nintendo Switch 2 in full, marking the company’s biggest hardware launch in nearly a decade.
While Nintendo has remained tight-lipped about the new console, fans were given their first look in late January when it released a two-minute trailer. However, leaks and insider reports suggest it could be a major system upgrade.
Rumoured upgrades include a larger 8.4in display, magnetic Joy-Cons and a sleeker design, with some suggesting new mouse-like controls and a chat or community button.
With Nintendo Direct just hours away, we won’t have long to wait. The Independent’s tech team will be on the ground at the grand unveiling to bring you all the latest news as it happens, along with all the build-up and live reaction. For now, here’s everything you need to know about the Nintendo Switch 2 – from the likely pre-order date to the biggest rumours and features.
What time is Nintendo Switch 2 Direct?
Nintendo will host its Nintendo Direct tomorrow on Wednesday 2 April at 2pm BST, and it will be streamed live on Nintendo’s YouTube channel.
As well as detailing anything new with the hardware and software, I’m also expecting Nintendo to announce the Switch 2’s release date, pricing and launch titles.
Nintendo Switch 2 is very nearly here
Good morning! We’re just one day away from getting up close and personal with Nintendo’s biggest launch since the original Switch was released in 2017.
I’m The Independent’s senior tech critic and I’ll be with you as we count down to tomorrow’s big reveal, bringing you all the latest rumours, leaks and build-up ahead of Nintendo Direct. Stay tuned! Lots more to follow.