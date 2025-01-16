Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Every gamer has been sitting twiddling their thumbs waiting for this very moment. After months of rumours, Nintendo has finally unveiled the Nintendo Switch 2, revealing the console in a first-look trailer.

The next-generation console will be released this year, and Nintendo showed off its design in a two-minute video, released on 16 January. As rumoured, the console features magnetically attached Joy-Cons, a larger display and a new colourway.

While light on detail, more will be revealed at a Nintendo Direct event on 2 April. Nintendo says that the Switch 2 will play exclusive Switch 2 games, and will be backwards compatible with physical and digital games made for the original Nintendo Switch.

The gaming giant also showed off a new Mario Kart game, running on the system. Nintendo regulars, including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser and more could be seen zipping around on karts and bikes, all but confirming it to be the latest launch title. We’ll have more details soon, but for now, you can watch the trailer for yourself below.

The April Nintendo Direct will give us more information on the hardware, as well as upcoming launch titles. Right now, Nintendo insiders believe that the console will be released in May or June this year.

To celebrate the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo will be hosting hands-on experience days right across the globe. They’ll take place in April, May and June. Those who are interested will need to register for a free, randomly selected draw, and you must have a Nintendo account.

The experience day in the UK will take place at the Excel in London from 11 to 13 April. Ticket registration will begin on 17 January at 2pm.