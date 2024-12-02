How to play Game of the Year nominations for free on Xbox and PS5

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

With Christmas approaching it’s that time of the year where major new games are being released - and also that time of the year where the Game Awards announces its 2024 nominees.

The Game of the Year 2024 nominations were announced by the Game Awards via a livestream last week, and there are a lot of them across numerous categories.

In a relatively rare occurrence, this year’s shortlist has no clear front-runner to take the Game of the Year award home.

Categories include the aforementioned Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Art Direction and Best Narrative.

In total, there are over 20 games nominated and to play all of them would be a very expensive task, on top of a hobby which is constantly becoming more expensive.

The good news is there is a way to play lots of these games for free if you are already an Xbox Game Pass or PS Plus subscriber.

If you are not already subscribed to these services, then Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $19.99 a month while PS Plus Premium costs $17.99 a month.

There are different tiers to both of these subscription services but Ultimate and Premium offer all the benefits.

Here are all the GOTY nominees that are available to play right now on Game Pass and PS Plus.

The Game Awards take place on the 12 December.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Always one of the hugest gaming releases on the calendar and this year’s entry was seen as a real return to form after the largely underwhelming reception to Modern Warfare 3’s campaign. Black Ops 6 was also the first Call of Duty title to land day one on Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers could play the game instantly at no extra cost.

Nominations: Best Audio, Best Multiplayer, Best Action, Innovation in Accessibility

The Plucky Squire

Available on PS Plus, this magical adventure follows Jot and his friends - a bunch of storybook characters who realise there is a whole world outside the pages they thought they were confined to. This game jumps between 2D and 3D worlds as Jot tries to fight his way back into his storybook after being kicked out by the villainous Humgrump.

Nominations: Debut Indie Game, Best Family Game

Read more: Best gaming Black Friday deals

Animal Well

A true one of a kind experience - this neon-pixel puzzlebox brainteasing game is available now on PS Plus. This metroidvania gives you almost nothing in terms of set-up and signposts and leaves it all for you to figure out as you start out as a literal blob guy on the map.

Nominations: Debut Indie Game, Best Independent Game

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

open image in gallery Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II ( Xbox Game Studios )

The first game was lauded for its visual impact and sound design and this sequel takes it up another notch entirely. This narrative and story driven saga follows Senua as she travels to Viking Iceland to fight real-life tyranny and also the demons within her own mind. Available on Game Pass.

Nominations: Best Narrative, Best Performance (Melina Juergens), Best Audio, Games for Impact

Diablo IV

open image in gallery Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred ( Blizzard/ Diablo 4 )

The fourth mainline instalment in the long-running Diablo series. This online only Game Pass title pits you (and your friends - if you want their help) against Cultists in the world of Sanctuary. There is no better time to explore Diablo IV as it is a constantly expanding experience as new events, stories, Seasons, rewards and more loom on the horizon.

Nominations: Best Ongoing Game, Innovation in Accessibilit