Football Manager 26 is out today – here’s when you can download it

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The worldwide release of Football Manager 26 lands today (4 November), giving fans the chance to finally access new features including overhauled graphics, official Premier League licence, the FIFA World Cup and the women’s game.

Those who couldn’t wait for the official release were able to get their hands on the beta version of the game on Steam and Epic (only available on PC), two weeks ahead of the official release date.

However, if you didn’t get a chance to jump on the early release, or were holding out for the console version, the wait is almost over with the game launching on PC, PS5 and Xbox tonight.

Here’s everything you need about the official release of the legendary football management sim.

When is ‘Football Manager 26’ out?

Football Manager 26 officially launches on 4 November 2025. According to the Playstation Store and Steam websites, the game will be available to buy from 4pm.

Meanwhile, Xbox hasn’t confirmed its official release time, but we’re predicting it’ll be the same as its gaming counterparts. If you’re an Xbox game pass member, which costs £22.99 a month, Football Manager 26 will be included as one of the 400+ games available to play.

‘Football Manager 26’ trailer

You can take a look at the upgraded game engine and more in the latest Football Manager 26 match day trailer.

What’s new in ‘Football Manager 26’?

The biggest change is the long-awaited move to the Unity game engine. The entire user interface and match-day experience have been overhauled, lavishing matches with way more graphical detail than in previous games.

On the licensing front, the big news is the inclusion of the official Premier League license for the first time, meaning all 20 teams will have their official kits, logos and player photos.

open image in gallery Matches in Football Manager 26 will look a lot different to how they do here in the 2024 entry ( Sports Interactive )

Football Manager 26 will finally introduce the women’s game, too. Sports Interactive has confirmed that the official Barclays Women’s Super League will be fully licensed and included at launch, meaning you’ll be able to take charge of your favourite WSL team and lead them to glory.

The licensing fun doesn’t stop there, as FM26 secures the official FIFA license for the first time. This means that major international competitions, most notably the World Cup, will finally be fully branded with their official names and formats. This is part of a larger overhaul of how managing a national team works and feels, making it a much more immersive and authentic experience.

Which platforms can I play ‘Football Manager 26’ on?

From today, the full, traditional game will be available on PC, when purchased through Steam.

A console-optimised version is also available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, while Touch 26 is set to be released on Nintendo Switch consoles, tablets and mobile soon. There’s also a dedicated mobile game that requires a Netflix subscription to play.

Looking for more gaming inspiration? Read our round-up of the best Nintendo Switch 2 games right now