The Football Manager 26 beta is now live for PC players ahead of the game’s official release date of 4 November.

From 8pm on 23 October, everyone who’s bought the game on Steam or Epic can jump into the early access version of the legendary football management sim. Fans will have a chance to check out features such as the new Unity engine, official Premier League licence, the FIFA World Cup and the women’s game.

Pre-orders are open now on PC, Xbox and PlayStation, though the FM26 beta is only available to PC players. Console fans will have to hang around a little longer to live out their coaching fantasies.

‘Football Manager 26’ trailer

You can take a look at the upgraded game engine and more in the latest Football Manager 26 match day trailer.

What’s new in ‘Football Manager 26’?

The biggest change is the long-awaited move to the Unity game engine. The entire user interface and match-day experience have been overhauled, lavishing matches with way more graphical detail than in previous games.

On the licensing front, the big news is the inclusion of the official Premier League license for the first time, meaning all 20 teams will have their official kits, logos and player photos.

open image in gallery Matches in Football Manager 26 will look a lot different to how they do here in the 2024 entry ( Sports Interactive )

Football Manager 26 will finally introduce the women’s game, too. Sports Interactive has confirmed that the official Barclays Women’s Super League will be fully licensed and included at launch, meaning you’ll be able to take charge of your favourite WSL team and lead them to glory.

The licensing fun doesn’t stop there, as FM26 secures the official FIFA license for the first time. This means that major international competitions, most notably the World Cup, will finally be fully branded with their official names and formats. This is part of a larger overhaul of how managing a national team works and feels, making it a much more immersive and authentic experience.

Can I pre-order ‘Football Manager 26’?

Football Manager 26 is available to pre-order now ahead of its official release date of 4 November. Those who pre-order get a 10 per cent discount, early access on PC and more.

Which platforms can I play ‘Football Manager 26’ on?

Previous Football Manager titles have been playable across PC, Mac, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and mobile. The full, traditional game is usually available on PC and Mac.

A console-optimised version is usually available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, with Touch usually releasing on Nintendo Switch consoles, tablets and mobile. There’s also a dedicated mobile game that requires a Netflix subscription to play.

When is ‘Football Manager 26’ early access?

Football Manager 26 officially launches 4 November 2025. Those who pre-order on Steam or Epic get early access to the game via the FM26 beta from 23 October.

