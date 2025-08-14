Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Football Manager 26 gets a reveal trailer – here’s everything to know so far

After months of silence, Football Manager 26 finally has an official teaser

Jake Brigstock
Gaming correspondent
Thursday 14 August 2025 08:08 EDT
Football Manager 26 has officially been teased
Football Manager 26 has officially been teased (Sports Interactive)

Football Manager 26 has finally been teased by Sports Interactive after months of silence. The game returns after a shock hiatus, as Football Manager 25 was cancelled by the developer in February earlier this year due to development delays.

However, the studio has since shared a 30-second video revealing the new game. –

With commentary from Peter Drury, it offered a very first glimpse at the brand new in-game engine, now powered by Unity. On top of that, we got a look at the official Premier League license, included for the very first time in the series. That means all the official PL teams, players, kits and more will be available in the upcoming game.

The video finishes with a message saying "guess who's back" along with a first look at the Football Manager 26 logo. A match day first look is coming soon, but for now, here’s a look at everything we know so far about Football Manager 26.

Football Manager 26 trailer

The trailer has very little detail, but you can watch the first exciting glimpses of Premier League action below.

What’s new in Football Manager 26?

For the uninitiated, the game - unsurprisingly - lets you become a football manager, taking minnows from the depths of the footballing pyramid to the Premier League and beyond.

Details are thin on the ground, but Football Manager 26 will have all of the updated teams from the 2025/26 season in the leagues it covers around the world.

Matches in Football Manager 26 will look a lot different to how they do here in the 2024 entry
Matches in Football Manager 26 will look a lot different to how they do here in the 2024 entry (Sports Interactive)

The Premier League license is included in the game for the first time, meaning that all 20 of the official teams will be represented, including kits, logos, player photos and more. The game engine is moving to Unity, and delays in this move are why Football Manager 25 was cancelled back in February. The new match engine seems to offer the game’s best-ever graphics.

As in previous years, it’s likely that Sports Interactive will add a handful of new teams, but this has not yet been confirmed.

Can I pre-order Football Manager 26?

Football Manager 26 is not yet available to pre-order. Availability usually coincides with the annoucment of a release date.

Which platforms can I play Football Manager 26 on?

Previous Football Manager titles have been playable across PC, Mac, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and mobile. The full, traditional game is usually available on PC and Mac.

A console-optimised version is usually available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, with Touch usually releasing on Nintendo Switch consoles, tablets and mobile. There’s also a dedicated mobile game that requires a Netflix subscription to play.

Details about Football Manager 26 Console, Touch and Mobile are not yet known.

When is Football Manager 26’s release date?

The release date for Football Manager 26 is currently unknown, but usually, the games release in October or November, with Football Manager 2024, the last entry, releasing in November 2023.

Football Manager 2024

Can’t wait that long? If you want to get up to speed before Football Manager 26 comes out, or just to check out a brilliant football sim, Football Manager 2024 included a whole range of new features at the time that will likely be present in Football Manager 26, including Japanese leagues, player development tweaks, set-piece coaches and plenty more.

PC (Amazon): £40.76

