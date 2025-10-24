Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alarmingly, it’s almost been ten entire years since Fallout 4 first launched. Today, Bethesda’s making you feel older than ever by inviting you back to the wastelands for the game’s anniversary. Announced as part of the publisher’s annual Fallout Day broadcast, Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition is set to be the definitive version of the post-apocalyptic role-playing game and will launch on 10 November.

In groundbreaking news for anyone who wants something besides Ball x Pit to play on their Nintendo Switch 2, Bethesda also confirmed that Fallout 4 will be heading to a Nintendo console for the first time. The Anniversary Edition is scheduled to launch on the Nintendo Switch 2 sometime in 2026.

‘Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition’ trailer

Here’s what you can expect from the 10th anniversary edition of the game, in the latest trailer.

What’s new in ‘Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition’?

The definitive version of Bethesda’s 2015 game bundles the original base game with all six of its official add-ons, including the major story expansions, the robot-building Automatron DLC and the three workshop expansions for settlement builders.

Official mod support is finally coming to the console versions, too. Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition will include 150 pieces of user-created content, available via a new in-game ‘Creations’ menu. This’ll make it easier than ever for players on all platforms to discover and download new weapons, characters, outfits and more from both professional developers and the modding community.

The new version follows last year’s big next-gen update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, which was released as interest in the franchise peaked thanks to the success of the Fallout TV show. The second season returns to Prime Video in December. For anyone who was introduced to the wasteland through Walton Goggins’ peculiar appearance and is intrigued to find out more, the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition is shaping up to be your best option.

Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition launches on 10 November for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC. An ‘Anniversary Upgrade’ will also be available for existing owners of the game.

