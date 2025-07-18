Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

EA has finally lifted the lid on EA Sports FC 26, and it could be the most realistic game in the franchise’s history. FC 26 introduces more intelligent goalkeeping, improved dribbling mechanics, a new Archetypes system for more distinctive player roles and a revamped Career Mode designed around real-world challenges.

Jude Bellingham returns as one of the game’s cover stars, this time alongside Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, while Swedish icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic fronts the Ultimate Edition, making his first return to the franchise since Fifa 23, recreating a famous photo of his younger self in a bedroom covered with Ronaldo posters.

FC 26 launches on 26 September, with early access beginning 19 September for anyone who pre-orders the Ultimate Edition. Here’s everything you need to know about FC 26, from the new gameplay mechanics to where you can pre-order the Ultimate Edition and Standard Editions of the game.

‘EA Sports FC 26’: What’s new?

FC 26 is expected to be EA’s most community-driven release yet, with many of the new features shaped by player feedback. The developer says it has focused on improving how the game plays, rather than introducing a standout new game mode or feature, with updates across movement, control and Career Mode.

According to EA, the way players move has been adjusted, with changes to dribbling and run curves designed to give gamers tighter control. Goalkeeper positioning has also been overhauled using reinforcement learning, which EA says will lead to more realistic behaviour in one-on-one situations and better reaction times overall. New “close-body volumetric animations” have also been added to improve player interactions, particularly in shielding and tight spaces.

EA is also introducing two new gameplay presets: Competitive Gameplay is designed for use in Ultimate Team and Clubs, while Authentic Gameplay will offer a more realistic experience in Career Mode.

Career Mode will gain a new Manager Live hub, which will feature a set of rotating, real-world-inspired challenges that will change throughout the season. EA says it will sit alongside existing Career options, and is designed to add more variety and replayability. A new Archetype system is also being added to Career and Clubs, letting gamers develop specific roles by upgrading attributes and unlocking targeted perks.

For Ultimate Team gamers, EA will be adding new seasonal Live Events and tournament modes. The structure of Rivals and Champs will be changing too, with EA saying the aim is to create more varied ways to compete and progress.

Where to pre-order ‘EA Sports FC 26’

‘EA Sports FC 26’, Ultimate Edition

open image in gallery ( EA )

The Ultimate Edition of EA Sports FC 26 is for anyone serious about Ultimate Team. As well as the game, you’ll get up to 6,000 FC Points over two months, a Season 1 Premium Pass and an additional Player Evolution slot.

If you pre-order the Ultimate Edition before 26 August 2025, you’ll unlock a set of exclusive bonuses,. As well as seven days of early access starting 19 September, you’ll also get an untradeable Icon Player Item in FC 26 that will later upgrade to a Champion Icon, and two rewards for FC 25 (a 93+ Icon Player Pick and an exclusive Evolution item that boosts any player’s shooting to 99.

You’ll also get all the same Career Mode pre-order bonuses as the Standard Edition, including three Icon players for Manager Career, a five-star coach and youth scout, one Archetype unlock consumable, double XP for 10 matches and access to the new Manager Live Challenge content.

PlayStation 5/PlayStation 4

Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One

PC

Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch

‘EA Sports FC 26’, Standard Edition

open image in gallery ( EA )

The Standard Edition of EA Sports FC 26 comes with the full base game and dual entitlement, meaning you can play it on both PS4 and PS5 (or Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S) with a single purchase. It includes access to all core modes, including Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Clubs and more, but you won’t get any FUT Points or early access.

If you pre-order the Standard Edition before 26 August 2025, you’ll also receive a bundle of Career Mode bonuses, including three Icon players for Manager Career, a five-star coach and youth scout, one Archetype unlock consumable, double XP for 10 matches and access to the new Manager Live Challenge content. You’ll also unlock two FUT rewards in FC 25 – a 93+ Icon Player Pick and a special Evolution item that boosts any player’s shooting to 99. The extras are only available as pre-order bonuses and won’t be included after launch.

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One

PC

Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch

EA Sports FC 26’ release date: When will the game come out?

EA has confirmed that EA Sports FC 26 will be released worldwide on Friday 26 September 2025, sticking to its usual end-of-September launch window.

As with previous years, anyone who pre-orders the Ultimate Edition will get seven days of early access, with the game unlocking on Friday 19 September 2025. EA Play members will also be able to access a 10-hour trial starting the same day.

‘EA Sports FC 26’ platforms

EA has confirmed that FC 26 will launch on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Amazon Luna, the Nintendo Switch and the newly released Nintendo Switch 2. Last year’s game was the first to bring the full Frostbite engine to Switch, dropping the legacy edition format, and that parity looks set to continue.

EA hasn’t yet confirmed whether HyperMotion V will be supported on Switch 2, but the upgraded hardware should, in theory, be capable of handling it. Cross-play is also expected to return across current-gen consoles and PC, as it did in previous editions, although platform-specific details are still to be confirmed.

