Amazon is giving away six free games to celebrate Prime Day
Download and keep PC classics like Tomb Raider Remastered and Saints Row IV with Prime Gaming
Amazon has officially revealed the dates for Prime Day 2025. Running from 8 July to 11 July, this year’s Prime Day sale stretches the definition of “day” past its breaking point. To celebrate the rapidly expanding sale, right now Amazon is giving Prime members six free PC games to keep forever.
From now until Prime Day kicks off on 8 July, Prime Gaming members can add six fan-favourite PC games to their Amazon account. Those are Saints Row IV, Star Wars: Rebellion, Saints Row 2, Toem, Dungeon of the Endless Definitive Edition and Tomb Raider I-III Remastered.
The six new PC games have been added to Prime Gaming’s existing library of freebies, which includes a batch of titles added at the start of June. Like a CeX bargain bin, Amazon’s picks are a curious selection of both old and new games. But they include some real gems, lesser-known indie hits and games you might have missed the first time around.
June’s games include 2004 stealth classic Thief: Deadly Shadows – here’s the full list:
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- The Abandoned Planet
- Station to Station
- Death Squared
- Dark Envoy
- Fate: Undiscovered Realms
- Thief: Deadly Shadows
- Jupiter Hell
- Gallery of Things: Reveries
Prime Gaming is included with your Amazon Prime subscription. One of the lesser appreciated benefits of membership, Prime Gaming features a rotating selection of free downloadable games to keep forever, even after you’ve cancelled your subscription. New games are swapped in every month, so it’s worth grabbing what you can while it’s available.
You also get a free subscription to a Twitch channel of your choice every month – your favourite streamer still gets revenue from this, too – plus access to Amazon Luna, the retail giant’s Netflix-style game streaming service.
An Amazon Prime subscription costs £8.99 per month or £95 when you sign up for a year. As well as unlocking a bunch of free games with Prime Gaming, you get benefits like unlimited one-day and same-day delivery on eligible orders, access to Prime Video, and exclusive deals and discounts.
Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members, but you can access the deals from 8 July by starting a 30-day free trial today.
