Moana 2 – the music-filled ocean adventure – has something for the whole family, and Disney+ has recently announced when the smash-hit sequel will land on its streaming platform.

After nearly 10 years, Moana is back and braver than ever. “She’s exactly the heroine you want every kid to look up to: self-empowered but tender-hearted,” wrote The Independent’s chief film critic Clarisse Loughrey in her review of the film. Auli'i Cravalho returns as Moana, with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson reprising his role as the mischievous Maui.

The 2016 musical won hearts worldwide with its stunning visuals, catchy songs, and bold message on protecting our planet. While Lin-Manuel Miranda isn’t composing this time, he was “thrilled” with the all-female duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear’s take on the new film.

For more action, ocean, and emotion, here’s how to watch Moana 2 at home.

When will Moana 2 be available to stream?

Disney recently announced that Moana 2 will premiere on the streaming service on 12 March.

What is Moana 2 about?

Following on three years after the first movie we find Moana (Cravalho) exploring nearby islands from her home of Motunui. In a vision, she hears her ancestors speaking to her, calling her to a new quest. She must find a way to rediscover the lost island of Motu Fetu in order to defeat the storm god Nalo and protect her people from extinction. So Moana, brave as ever, builds a crew and heads out into the open ocean to begin her next adventure, and it’s safe to say she encounters a bump or two along the way.

Loughrey writes in her review of the world Disney has created in this film: “She [Moana] inhabits a world of Polynesian myth that feels rich and deep-rooted, not a culture merely slapped on as costume, and benefiting from Polynesian talent across its voice cast and behind the scenes.” With a stunning “pearlescent” animation style of shimmering pink hues, we think this sounds like a film that needs to be seen to be believed.

