Where to watch The White Lotus episode six – and catch up with season three

Spoiler free: Here’s the easiest way to watch season three of Mike White’s critically acclaimed show

Steve Hogarty
Tech writer
Monday 24 March 2025 06:00 EDT
White Lotus Season 3 - Trailer

Episode six of The White Lotus season three is available to stream online right now. Titled Denials, it’s the sixth of nine episodes this season, which reaches its finale on 6 April. If you missed it when it was first broadcast overnight in the UK, don’t worry – you can catch up with episode six again tonight (Monday) on Sky Atlantic at 9pm.

Directed by Mike White, The White Lotus follows the grim exploits of guests and employees at the fictitious White Lotus resort chain. Each season features a new story and a new cast of characters. The White Lotus stars Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins and Jason Isaacs.

This season transports viewers to a luxury hotel and wellness retreat amid the lush jungles of Thailand – The Independent’s global travel editor Annabel Grossman stayed at the resort to verify the show’s authenticity.

Want to watch the sixth episode of The White Lotus and catch up with seasons one and two? Keep reading to find out how to watch the show online.

Watch ‘The White Lotus’ season three trailer

How to watch ‘The White Lotus’ in the UK

Sky has the exclusive rights to broadcast HBO shows in the UK, so, you’ll need to be a Sky member or subscribe to the streaming service Now to watch season three of The White Lotus.

The simplest way to get Sky TV is by picking up the Sky Stream box (£19 per month, Sky.com), which comes with a Sky TV entertainment package plus a subscription to Netflix. The Sky Stream box uses your internet connection rather than a satellite dish, so there’s no fiddly installation required.

You’ll be able to watch the show live (if you just can't wait) at 2am every Monday morning or you can watch it on playback at a more convenient time.

How to watch ‘The White Lotus’ in the UK on Now

An even simpler way to watch The White Lotus in the UK is with Now’s entertainment pass. The pay-monthly streaming service gives you access to lots of other HBO shows too, such as House of the Dragon and The Last of Us, plus classics such as The Sopranos and Game of Thrones.

Season three of The White Lotus takes place in the fictional resort chain’s Thailand hotel
Season three of The White Lotus takes place in the fictional resort chain’s Thailand hotel (Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Because Now is a pay-as-you-go service, there’s no contract to worry about – just cancel whenever you run out of things to watch. Now’s entertainment pass costs £9.99 per month for its ad-supported tier, or £6.99 per month if you commit to a six-month subscription.

How many episode of ‘The White Lotus’ season three are there?

There are eight episodes of The White Lotus in season three, arriving weekly from 16 February to 6 April. Here’s the full release schedule and names for every episode.

