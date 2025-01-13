Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Almost three years after the first season’s cliffhanger ending left viewers wanting more, smash hit sci-fi thriller Severance is finally returning to our screens. Season two of Severance debuts on Apple TV+ this Friday, 17 January.

The critically acclaimed series faced lengthy production delays – caused by everything from Hollywood strikes to rumoured creative differences behind the scenes – but racked up no fewer than 14 Emmy nominations for its first season, which aired in February 2022.

Created by Dan Erickson and Mark Friedman, Severance follows Mark (played by Adam Scott) and his office colleagues, Helly (Britt Lower), Irving (John Turturro) and Dylan (Zach Cherry), who work at the shadowy biotech company Lumon Industries, where employees volunteer to have their minds altered using a medical procedure called “severance”. Each character’s work memories are severed from their personal memories, so the characters are essentially leading two separate lives.

Quickly becoming a favourite among fans and critics, the science-fiction drama was renewed for season two before the first had finished airing its audacious cliffhanger finale. In the first trailer for season two, Mark is seen racing through the white-walled corridors back in the office after learning an enormous secret, only to be met with three new colleagues who he’s never seen before, and who definitely aren’t Helly, Irving or Dylan.

Whether you’ve been served recommendation after recommendation or just want to rewatch the show to spot clues you’ve missed, here’s how you can dive into the office-based dystopian series in the UK, and when exactly you can watch season two.

Watch the ‘Severance’ season two trailer

Severance Season 2 Trailer

On 23 October 2024, Apple released the first substantive teaser trailer for Severance season two. In the teaser, Mark S. returns to Lumon after taking his innie out of the office for the first time. But as he gets to his desk, three new colleagues spin around in the chairs usually occupied by Helly, Irving and Dylan. Mark’s boss Milchick, holding a bouquet of balloons plastered with Mark’s face on them, greets him sinisterly.

How to watch ‘Severance’ in the UK for free

open image in gallery Zach Cherry and John Turturro in ‘Severance’, premiering 17 January 2025 on Apple TV+ ( Apple )

You can watch Severance season one and two in the UK on Apple TV+. There are nine episodes of the mysterious series to watch, and they all chart an extreme, chilling take on corporate life. Season two will comprise ten new episodes.

If you’re not already an Apple TV+ subscriber, you can sign up for a seven-day free trial. After your trial ends, it’ll cost you £8.99 per month. If you manage to get through every episode before your trial ends, you can just cancel your trial, and you won’t be charged when your subscription officially starts.

Who’s in ‘Severance’ season two?

Joining the cast for season two are Gwendoline Christie, Alia Shawkat, Bob Balaban, Merritt Wever, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, John Noble, Ólafur Darri and Sarah Bock. Returning cast members Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry and John Turturro are all confirmed to appear in season two.

Will there be a ‘Severance’ season three?

Yes. Director and executive producer Ben Stiller confirmed in a November interview with Collider that work has already started on season three of Severance. Writer Mohamed El Masri also promised that an ending has been mapped out for the show’s story arc and that Severance won’t simply continue for as long as it’s successful.

