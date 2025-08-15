The Real Housewives of London promises drama and glamour – here’s where to watch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Since it began in 2006, we’ve watched the women in The Real Housewives flip tables, smash glasses, throw prosthetic legs, and get arrested. The show has made reality stars out of Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards, and the reunion episodes, hosted by Andy Cohen, have seen some unforgettable moments.

Starting in Orange County before spin-offs in Beverly Hills and New York, the franchise has since spread across the world. There have been 33 Real Housewives casts spanning the globe from Melbourne to Nairobi, and from Durban to Dubai. Now, it’s London’s turn.

Following the first British Housewives show, The Real Housewives of Cheshire, the latest British instalment stars six women from the upper echelons of London society. Amanda Cronin is a former model and skincare brand founder; Juliet Angus is a former fashion stylist (who once styled Meghan Markle); Karen Loderick-Peace is a veteran from The Real Housewives of Jersey; Juliet Mayhew is a former actor and model; Panthea Parker is a socialite; and Nessie Welschinger is the founder of the Chelsea Cake Company, whose clients include Claridge’s.

From Belgravia to Bayswater, The Real Housewives of London promises all the catfighting, backstabbing, drama and viral moments synonymous with the franchise, set against a glamorous city backdrop. Indeed, Cronin claims that there was actually too much drama in the first episode, and that the producers had to cut out parts of an argument in the final edit.

Unlike many Real Housewives offshoots, the six women had no relationship to each other before the show, besides mingling in similar circles. So, who’s going to cause the most drama? You’ll have to tune in from Monday to find out. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch The Real Housewives of London in the UK

The Real Housewives of London will be available to watch from Monday 18 August, with new episodes dropping weekly.

All 10 episodes of the first season will be on Hayu, an NBC subscription-based platform that you can add to your Amazon account. You can currently get a free 7-day trial, and membership is £4.99 a month thereafter. The series is set to conclude on Monday 20 October, with a reunion special hosted by comedian Katherine Ryan.

The Pride & Prejudice adaptations to watch now, as Netflix’s new version is announced