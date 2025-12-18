Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Based on Rick Riordan’s wildly popular series of young adult fantasy novels, Percy Jackson and the Olympians returned to Disney+ for its second season on 10 December. Not up to speed? Percy is your average 12-year-old boy facing the challenge all boys face at that awkward age: finding out that you’re the son of the Greek god Poseidon and saviour of the world.

Season two dives straight into the chaotic waters of book two, The Sea of Monsters, which sees our hero and his friends trekking off to find the legendary Golden Fleece. The second season retains the show’s coveted 100 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes, and promises to be one of the best ways to get younger family members to look at something other than their phones over the Christmas break.

If you’re looking to catch up on the latest episodes or want to know exactly when the finale airs, here’s everything you need to know about watching season two.

Where to watch ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season two

As a Disney original series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is available exclusively on Disney+.

You’ll need a subscription to watch. Plans start from £5.99 a month for the “standard with ads” tier, rising to £14.99 a month for the “premium” tier, which offers 4K HDR streaming and Dolby Atmos support – ideal if you want to see and hear those wretched sea monsters in all their wet and terrifying glory.

There’s no free trial of Disney+, but you can find the streaming platform bundled with mobile phone contracts at O2. If you’re with the network, it’s worth checking to see if you don’t already have some free months of Disney+ waiting for you.

Watch the Percy Jackson season two trailer

When are new episodes released?

Season two premiered on Disney+ on 10 December, dropping the first two episodes simultaneously. New episodes are arriving every Wednesday after that. The most recent instalment landed 17 December, meaning fans have a short wait until Christmas Eve for the next chapter.

Here is the full release schedule for season two.

Episode 1: 10 December

10 December Episode 2: 10 December

10 December Episode 3: 17 December

17 December Episode 4: 24 December

24 December Episode 5: 31 December

31 December Episode 6: 7 January

7 January Episode 7: 14 January

14 January Episode 8: 21 January

What is season two about?

Based on The Sea of Monsters, the second book in Riordan’s pentalogy (what a great word), this season sees Percy discovering he has a cyclops half-brother named Tyson (Daniel Diemer). When the magic tree that protects Camp Half-Blood is poisoned, the camp faces destruction from the monsters gathering at its borders. To save their sanctuary, Percy and his crew must sail into the Sea of Monsters (known to us mere mortals as the Bermuda Triangle) to find the Golden Fleece.

Will there be a season three?

Good news for fans of cavorting demigods: a third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is already in production. Filming is underway in Vancouver, adapting the third book in the series, The Titan’s Curse. Disney hasn’t confirmed an official release date yet, but judging by the current production timeline we can expect Percy to return for his next quest around December 2026.

