The best new Christmas movies to stream this festive season

As the festive season approaches, there’s nothing quite like curling up on the sofa with a Christmas film. Let’s be real, though, there are only so many times we can listen to Kevin scream into the mirror after slapping on some aftershave in Home Alone, or cackle while watching Buddy drizzle maple syrup onto a plate of spaghetti in Elf, before the magic starts to fade.

Thankfully, the age of streaming has unleashed an avalanche of new Christmas movies, with platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more transforming themselves into the Hallmark channel, as they race to cook up the best Christmas films in 2024.

This year, Lindsay Lohan continues her transformation into the queen of Christmas, with Netflix’s Our Little Secret, while The Merry Gentleman, starring Britt Robertson and Chad Michael Murray, should be another cosy watch.

Without further ado, here’s our round-up of the best new and upcoming Christmas films to have on your radar. You’ll be able to stream them all from home, with one cinema release in there for good measure. Streamers are still announcing their slate of festive programming, so, we’ll keep updating this list as more Christmas films are announced – stay tuned.

The best new and upcoming Christmas movies in 2024

‘Red One’

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Available to watch: In cinemas now, streaming release date TBA

This is a mad-cap festive action-comedy film starring Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson and Chris Evans as Santa Clause’s chief security advisor and a bounty hunter tasked with rescuing Santa (code-named Red One) after he is kidnapped from the North Pole. Ridiculous and outrageous, it’s a $250m blockbuster Christmas film that’s in cinemas now. Distributed and produced by Amazon Studios/MGM, it should be heading to Prime Video sometime soon, and is reportedly the first in a new Christmas franchise.

‘Meet Me Next Christmas’

Streaming platform: Netflix

Available to watch: Now

While there was a surprising lack of rom-coms on the Christmas streaming calendar last year, Netflix is delivering the goods in 2024. In pursuit of a fairytale romance with the man of her dreams, Layla (Christina Milian) races through New York City to try and get her hands on tickets to the sold-out Pentatonix Christmas Eve concert. Expect lots of harmonies in this mad-dash romantic comedy.

‘A Sudden Case of Christmas’

Streaming platform: TBA, available to rent or buy

Available to watch: From 11 November

When learning of her parents’ plan to separate while on a family holiday to Italy, Christmas-obsessed Claire hatches a plan with her grandfather (Danny DeVito) to get her parents back together. The film will be available to rent and buy on digital platforms from 11 November.

‘Hot Frosty’

Streaming platform: Netflix

Available to watch: From 13 November

Hot Frosty sounds like the sweet spiritual successor to Jack Frost. In this romantic comedy, Mean Girls’ Lacey Chabert takes on the role of a woman who brings her handsome snowman to life, two years after the death of her husband. Expect romance, laughs and, of course, tears when her charming snowman inevitably melts.

‘An Almost Christmas Story’

Streaming platform: Disney+

Available to watch: From 15 November

Produced by Roma and Gravity director Alfonso Cuarón and directed by The Green Knight’s David Lowery, An Almost Christmas Story is an animated short film that follows Moon, a young owl who’s found himself stuck in a Christmas tree destined for New York’s Rockefeller Plaza. Trying to escape the city, Moon befriends a lost young girl named Luna, as they journey back home together.

‘The Merry Gentlemen’

Streaming platform: Netflix

Available to watch: From 20 November

This one turns the Hallmark playbook on its head, mixing Magic Mike with Christmas. Britt Robertson and Chad Michael Murray star in this festive flick. Former big-city dancer Ashley’s on a mission to save the Rhythm Room (her parents’ small-town performing arts venue), by staging an all-male Christmas-themed revue.

‘Wish List Games’

open image in gallery ( Amazon Prime Video )

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Available to watch: From 20 November

Although not a Christmas movie, this looks like a delightful Christmas-themed reality TV show, if you want something a bit different this season. Wish List Games is hosted by Lele Pons and Emmy-nominated host Nick Cannon, and take the form of a high-energy, half-hour game show that sees contestants play for the chance to win everything on their Amazon wishlist, totalling up to $25,000. Contestants are pulled from the audience to play a series of games, with the show ending with one contestant playing to win a prize for everyone in the audience.

‘Our Little Secret’

Streaming platform: Netflix

Available to watch: From 27 November

The queen of Christmas is back. After taking on the genre in Netflix’s Falling For Christmas, Lindsay Lohan has returned in Our Little Secret. In the film, two resentful exes are forced to spend Christmas under the same roof, after discovering their current partners are siblings. Awkward.

‘That Christmas’

Streaming platform: Netflix

Available to watch: From 4 December

Based on Richard Curtis’s series of children’s books, That Christmas is an animated movie from Locksmith Animation. The film tells a series of intertwined tales about family life during Christmas, love and loneliness. If that hasn’t got you hooked, Brian Cox is also voicing Santa Clause.

‘Carry-On’

Streaming platform: Netflix

Available to watch: From 13 December

This sounds like the Die Hard of 2024 (aka, an action film that takes place at Christmas). Taron Egerton plays an airport security agent who’s been blackmailed by a mysterious Jason Bateman into letting a dangerous bag slip onto a Christmas Eve flight. “One bag for one life,” is Bateman’s blackmail offer.

‘Nutcrackers’

open image in gallery ( Hulu )

Streaming platform: Disney+

Available to watch: TBA

Ben Stiller stars as a high-flying real estate developer in this heartwarming Christmas comedy. When his sister dies in an accident, Michael is forced to step into the role of guardian for her four unruly orphaned sons who live on a farm. Except, he knows nothing about parenting (or rural life, for that matter). Coming to Hulu first in the US on 29 November, the David Gordon Green (Pineapple Express) flick will premiere on Disney+ in the UK sometime this festive season.

