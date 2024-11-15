Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

One of the biggest summer blockbusters in recent memory, Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine is finally streaming on Disney+, letting Marvel fans watch (or re-watch) it from the comfort of the couch.

While critically divisive, with The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey left unimpressed by the film, calling it a “tedious and annoying corporate merger of a film”, and assigning it a paltry two stars, the film has no doubt been a hit with audiences.

Smashing quickly through the $1bn mark at the global box office, it is officially the highest-grossing R-rated film ever released, and the seventh-highest-grossing movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Directed by Night at the Museum maker Shawn Levy, the film sees sarcastic Ryan Reynolds, as Wade Wilson, team up begrudgingly with Hugh Jackman as Wolverine after his character was supposedly killed off in Logan in 2017. Now streaming on Disney+, here’s how you can watch it in the UK.

Where to watch Deadpool & Wolverine in the UK

Deadpool & Wolverine trailer

As with all Marvel films, Deadpool & Wolverine is streaming exclusively on Disney+. It dropped on the platform on 12 November 2024.

If you’re not already subscribed to Disney+, you can subscribe for £4.99 per month for the ad-based tier, while the standard plan costs £8.99 per month or £89.90 per year. The premium plan costs £12.99 per month or £129.90 per year.

