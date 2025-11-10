Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Caroline Flack, one of the UK’s best-known TV presenters, died in February 2020 after taking her own life. Now, a new documentary series follows her mother Christine as she investigates the events leading up to her daughter’s tragic death.

“I hope this programme can set the record straight” Christine told The Guardian ahead of the release of Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth. “I wish I’d done it before Caroline died.”

The two part documentary will recount the Caroline’s final months, featuring interviews with her friends and family, as well as the tabloid and media storm surrounding her.

As the presenter of Love Island, and former host of huge shows like the X Factor and I’m a Celebrity, Caroline was at the top of her game. After being charged with assault against her partner, Lewis Burton, she lost both her Love Island gig and her home, after it was mobbed by press. In the court of public opinion, she was subject to endless trolling and commentary online. Two months later, in February 2020, Caroline took her own life.

In the new Disney+ series, Christine questions the legitimacy of the court proceedings and whether Caroline received special treatment owing to her celebrity status. The documentary claims to reveal shocking new details about the criminal proceedings, and the presenter’s final moments. Here’s everything you need to know about Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth – including where to watch.

Where to watch ‘Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth’

Both episodes of Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth premiers on Disney+ today, Monday 10 November. A subscription to Disney+ starts from £4.99 per month for the ad-supported tier.

Instead of a monthly subscription, there is the option to pay per year on the two higher tiers. This brings the price down to £79.90 for the standard tier, qhich lets you download content for offline viewing. The premium tier costs £109.90, which lets you watch on four devices simultaneously and gives you access to ultra HD content.

What is ‘Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth’ about?

While the 2021 Channel four documentary, Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death, explored the late presenter’s lifelong mental health struggles, the new Disney+ series looks to delve deeper into the criminal case.

In the documentary, Christine questions how legitimate the charge of beating was against Caroline. It reveals how the inquest heard that Caroline discovered messages from another woman on her partners phone, before hitting Burton with the phone. Burton phoned the police but no medical intervention was needed on him. However, Caroline’s self harm following his 999 call led to hospital admittance, where treatment took 12 hours.

Caroline mother’s contents with whether the presenter received special treatment owing to her celebrity status and if the police sought to make an example out of her. The day before she took her own life, Caroline had learned that attempts by her legal team to throw out the case had been rejected. The documentary also investigates the media’s role in her suicide.

Giving her mother a voice among continuing tabloid speculation surrounding Caroline’s death, it’s touted as a powerful and shocking series.

