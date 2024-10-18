Loved Nobody Wants This? These 10 rom-coms will fill the void

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

If you’re anything like us, you’ll have just emerged from your binge-watching session of the hilarious and heartwarming Nobody Wants This, in search of a new rom-com to live vicariously through.

As we head into the colder months, now is the perfect time to indulge in some cosy content and nothing makes us want to snuggle up more than a good old-fashioned love story.

Netflix’s Nobody Wants This has been a big hit this autumn and it’s not hard to see why. Starring the incessantly funny Kristen Bell and noughties heartthrob, Adam Brody (yes, of The O.C. fame), the show follows the complicated love story between a commitment-phobe sex podcaster and a hopelessly romantic rabbi.

A truly classic romance trope, the series has received an impressive 93 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes and has already been green-lit for a second season.

With a release date still far beyond the horizon, we’ve got some waiting to do. So, what better way to bide our time than going on a rom-com viewing spree? If you loved the infectious chemistry between the protagonists, heartwarming plot, and laugh out loud scenes in Nobody WantsThis, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite, similar shows and films that should be next on your autumn watchlist.

‘Fleabag’ (2016-2019)

If you’re yet to watch Fleabag, then this is an order to immediately binge the entire show right now. Written by and starring the unbelievably talented Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the dark comedy follows the titular character as she expresses her rampant sexuality, self-hatred, dry wit and immense grief through a series of toe-curling events before she begins to self-destruct – trust us, it’s much funnier than it sounds. Plus, in season two you’ll be introduced to the romantic icon that is Andrew Scott’s sexy priest, a truly unmissable bit of telly.

‘Modern Love’ (2019-2021)

Modern Love boasts a seriously star-studded cast including the likes of Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, Tina Fey, Kit Harrington and Andrew Scott. There are two seasons to get through and each episode details a unique love story, showcasing the ups and downs of falling in love and its inevitable complications. Based on a set of personal essays from The New York Times, this Emmy-nominated show will definitely make you giggle, and probably make you cry, too.

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ (2022-2023)

For a classic teenage love story, you can’t go wrong with this Amazon Original. Based on the book of the same name (£7.85, Amazon.co.uk) by Jenny Han, the series follows Belly Conklin as she returns to Cousins Beach, just as she does every summer. The only difference is now, she’s pretty. A classic tale of teenage summer romances and growing up, this is a great comfort show.

‘Marvellous Mrs Maisel’ (2017-2023)

If you’re in the mood for something seriously funny, The Marvellous Mrs Maisel is a must-watch. With the fifth and final season hitting our screens last year, you can binge the sarcastic, witty and downright charming show all the way through. Set around the world of the 1950s stand-up comedy scene, expect dry humour, stunning costumes and loveable characters as Midge tries to create a new career and life for herself following her husband’s shock affair.

‘How I Met Your Mother’ (2005-2014)

A tried and true classic of the Noughties TV, this sitcom follows a group of friends navigating life and dating in New York as the narrator and protagonist, Ted, tells the very long-winded story of how he met the mother of his children – along with all the romantic (and not so romantic) mistakes he made along the way.

‘New Girl’ (2011-2018)

This show is made for bingeing. With seven seasons of wacky humour, will-they-won’t-they romance tropes, and some of the most iconic running jokes on television, you can not go wrong. The ensemble has been compared to a modern-day Friends as each of the five characters tries to find their way in the world, one episode at a time.

‘Pretty Woman’ (1990)

We had to throw in a couple of movie recommendations, besides, you can’t have a rom-com roundup without Julia Roberts. In possibly her most iconic role, Pretty Woman follows the story of Edward, a rich entrepreneur, who hires Vivian, a sex worker, to accompany him to a few social events. However, trouble ensues when he falls in love with her, forming an unlikely, yet utterly charming, pair.

‘Love, Simon’ (2018)

A teen love story for the modern age. This film is based on the bestselling book of the same name (£8.09, Amazon.co.uk) and follows Simon, a closeted gay teenager who, after a blackmailer threatens to out him, goes on a journey of self-discovery to find out who he really is.

‘Rye Lane’ (2023)

A surprise hit of 2023, this rom-com is as much a love story to South London as it is between the two protagonists. Through a series of beautifully shot scenes of the big city, we follow Dom and Yas as they bond over their seriously bad breakups.

‘Mamma Mia’ (2008)

If you’re looking for some escapism from the cold weather, then the ultimate rom-com musical Mamma Mia should do the trick. The irresistible music, star-studded cast and stunning shots of sparkling Greece are more than enough to help us forget about the blustery weather outside (at least for the next hour and 45 minutes).

For more TV and film recommendations, check out our roundup of the best movies to stream on Amazon Prime Video right now