Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The revenge black comedy Bad Sisters saw us rooting for the five Garvey sisters to get away with murder, quite literally.

Based on a Norweigan show but adapted by Sharon Horgan for Apple TV, the Motherland writer also starred as the eldest sister Eva, alongside Anne Marie Duff as Grace, Eve Hewson as Becka, Sarah Greene as Bibi and Eve Birthistle as Ursula.

Opening with the death of Grace’s toxic husband, John Paul, flashbacks over the course of the series revealed how the other four sisters plotted various schemes to murder him. Meanwhile, insurance investigators in present day were trying to prove that the sisters killed him.

Whether the sisters actually succeeded was left until the very last episode, with season two picking up two years after last season’s events.

Heralded as one of the best shows of 2022, Horgan delighted fans by announcing a sequel late that same year. With most of the cast returning, the hotly-anticipated second season has just landed on Apple TV. Here’s how to watch it for free.

How to watch ‘Bad Sisters’ in the UK

You can watch Bad Sisters in the UK on Apple TV now. The series premiered on 13 November with the first two episodes, and the next eight will be dropping weekly. This means the season finale will be on 8 January 2025 (that’s our winter Wednesday evening plans sorted).

If you’re not already an Apple TV+ subscriber, you can sign up for a seven-day free trial. After your trial ends, it’ll cost you £8.99 per month. You can cancel your trial at any time within the seven days, and you won’t be charged when your subscription officially starts.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TVs and other tech offers, try the links below:

Steamy new drama Rivals is based on a Jilly Cooper novel – here’s how to watch