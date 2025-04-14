Can Dean Franklin’s ADL air conditioning business win The Apprentice?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After 12 chaotic weeks of boardroom bust-ups and questionable branding choices, Lord Sugar is about to choose his next business partner in the final of The Apprentice, with a £250,000 investment hanging in the balance.

Facing off against Sutton-based pizza entrepreneur Anisa Khan in The Apprentice final is Hornchurch-based Dean Franklin. The Essex businessman has been on the winning team six times out of ten, and even clinched the win when he project-managed his team to victory in the discount buying task back in week three.

The entrepreneur’s air conditioning business will go up against Anisa’s fusion pizza brand in the final task of the series. Both candidates will re-launch and rebrand their companies with a TV ad and digital billboard campaign, before pitching to a panel of industry experts.

But will Lord Sugar be hot on Dean’s business, or will it just give him cold feet? Here’s everything you need to know about Dean’s ADL air conditioning business, and how you can book a service for yourself.

ADL air conditioning: Adlairconditioning.com

Launched in 2020, Dean co-founded ADL air conditioning with his business partner Alex during the pandemic, Based in Upminster, the company supplies and installs air conditioning units in both homes and commercial properties across London and Essex.

According to its website, the team has more than 20 years of combined experience and work on everything from single-room installs in homes to larger systems for shops, garden rooms and office buildings. The company offers fixed-price air conditioning installations, with customers able to fill out a short questionnaire online to receive a quote.

ADL installs a range of systems, including wall-mounted split units and ducted air conditioning. It says that a large number of its recent installations use Japanese brand Daikin, and there are loads of examples of its loft conversions and bedrooms to garden office projects on its Instagram. The company also offers emergency call-outs and ongoing maintenance options.

In 2023, Dean was awarded the Best Tradesperson Award at the Havering Small Business Awards, but will he be able to win over Lord Sugar as well?

We’ve rounded up the best portable air conditioning units for every home