Where to buy Apprentice finalist Anisa Khan’s Bombay Pizza

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After another gruelling 12 weeks of mad-dash BBC Apprentice action, Lord Sugar will soon crown his next business partner, investing a life-changing £250,000 to supercharge their business.

Hoping to go all the way is Sutton-based Anisa Khan, who has to be one of this series’ biggest losers, having only been on the winning team twice this series. But having reached the final, she’s hoping to tempt Lord Sugar with her South Asian-inspired pizzas.

On Thursday, Anisa’s pizzas will go up against Dean Franklin’s London and Essex-based air conditioning business in the final task of the series. Both candidates, who have existing businesses already, will re-launch and brand their business with a digital billboard and TV ad, and will be grilled by industry professionals.

But will the entrepreneur’s fusion pizza get Lord Sugar smacking his lips? Here’s everything you need to know about Anisa’s Bombay Pizza business and how you can try a slice for yourself.

Bombay Pizza: From £11.95, Bombaypizza.co.uk

Anisa has been operating Bombay Pizza out of a dark kitchen in Wallington, Sutton since 2020, creating a selection of hand-crafted pizzas with a South Asian twist. Serving up a huge range of fusion pizzas – all 12in in size – Bombay Pizza’s selection includes everything from the fiery ‘chilli paneer’, made with sautéed chilli paneer, red onions, peppers, mozzarella and fresh chillies on a spicy masala base, to the rich and indulgent ‘CTM’, which combines tender tandoor-grilled chicken tikka with creamy masala sauce, red onions, mozzarella and fresh coriander.

Meat lovers can opt for Khan’s ‘keema special’, topped with lamb keema, peas and masala spices, or go all-in with the ‘Bombay meat feast’, which throws halal pepperoni, sausage and spiced keema into the mix. For something plant-based, the ‘vegan Bombay brinjal’ features roasted aubergine, mushrooms and spinach sautéed in aromatic spices on a marinara base. It looks like a mash-up of traditional Italian technique and bold desi flavours.

Bombay Pizza also serves a range of sides – from jumbo tandoori wings and cheesy masala fries to chilli cheese bites and onion bhajis – as well as fresh salads, high-protein options and desserts like Nutella-filled samosas and kulfi lollies.

Right now, due to high demand, Bombay Pizza is only taking in-person orders – so if you want a slice, you’ll need to head down to Sutton yourself. And if that’s a bit too far, you’ll be pleased to hear that last month Anisa launched Bombay Pizza by Post, a nationwide delivery service. All postal orders have already sold out, but you can sign up to the mailing list to be the first to know when they’re back in stock.

In a cute twist, Anisa has also launched a special run of Apprentice-inspired pizzas on the Bombay Pizza by Post site, each one named after one of the final five contestants. ‘The Jordan’ features a BBQ base with Bombay aloo, red onions and mozzarella; ‘The Dean’ has a spicy masala base topped with chicken madras, mozzarella and chillies; ‘The Chisora’ pairs butter chicken with BBQ sauce, sweetcorn, peppers and mozzarella; ‘The Amber-Rose’ combines an Italian marinara base with chicken tikka, peppers, sweetcorn, olives and cheese; and finally, The Anisa brings the heat with Bengali chicken naga, peppers, red onions and mozzarella on a spicy masala base.

Hungry for more? These are the best JustEat discounts this month