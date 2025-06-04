Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sex and the City fans, rejoice – the hit spin-off series, And Just Like That, has returned to our screens yet again.

Season three follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte (we’re still sad to see no appearance from Samantha), as well as newer additions Seema and Lisa navigate a searingly hot summer in the city. Judging by the trailer, we’ll see Bradshaw turning her hand to fiction writing (“romantasy”, perhaps?).

Despite the mixed reviews of the first two seasons, the third has been met with a slightly warmer reception. The Independent awarded it three stars, writing that it’s “finally found its groove.”

If you’re looking to form an opinion on the latest series for yourself, here’s where to watch season three, including the release date schedule, and how to catch up on the last two seasons of And Just Like That. Just be warned, the first episode has a scene that most viewers will find painfully cringey.

Where to watch ‘And Just Like That’ season three in the UK

The new season of The Sex and the City spin-off premiered on Thursday, 29 May 2025, on Sky TV and Now.

The season picks up after Carrie and Aidan put a five-year pause on their relationship – he’s back in Virginia dealing with a family crisis while she’s settling into her new townhouse in Gramercy Park, New York.

New episodes will air weekly until 13 August. The next episode of And Just Like That will air on 6 June, and is titled “The Rate Race”. As indicated in the trailer, we’ll see Carrie navigate a true New York experience: a rat infestation.

In the UK, episodes are available to stream from 2:05am and are repeated on Sky Comedy at 9pm in the evening.

Where to watch the first two seasons of ‘And Just Like That’ in the UK

If you aren’t a Sky customer, you can get a Sky Stream box (£15 per month, Sky.com), which comes with a Sky TV entertainment package and a free subscription to Netflix’s standard plan with ads, as well as a free subscription to Discovery+ (the home of Eurosport).

If you don’t want to buy the Sky Stream box, but still want to watch And Just Like That, you can stream it on the Sky-owned Now streaming service (formerly Now TV). You’ll need an entertainment membership to watch the show (£9.99 per month, Nowtv.com).

You can also buy the entire season one and two boxset on Apple TV+ (Apple.com) and Amazon Prime Video (Amazon.co.uk).