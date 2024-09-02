Support truly

It’s been 25 years since the Baywatch TV show ended after its humongous 11-season run, and it’s been even longer than that since Pamela Anderson ran in slow-motion down Malibu Beach.

Spawning several spinoffs and even a 2017 film fronted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron, a new four-part documentary series titled After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun is taking fans back to the beach to spill the cast and crew’s dirty little secrets.

The docuseries explores Baywatch as a cultural juggernaut, unpacking how its stars defined a generation of audiences and features dozens of new cast interviews, including with Nicole Eggert, Carmen Electra, David Hasselhoff, David Chokachi and Jeremy Jackson, plus never-before-seen footage.

After Baywatch looks at how its red swimwear-clad cast set beauty standards in the 90s and how the show got sex to sell. From Tommy Lee’s jealousy to Jeremy Jackson’s struggles with addiction and secret admission, to Gregory Allen Williams’ honest discussion about race and representation, all is revealed in the docuseries. Currently streaming in the US, here’s when and where you’ll be able to watch it in the UK.

Where to watch ‘After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun’ in the UK

After Baywatch is not currently available to stream in the UK, but Disney has confirmed that it will be coming to the Disney+ streaming service this autumn.

If you’re not already a Disney+ subscriber, the ad-based plan costs £4.99 per month, while the standard plan costs £7.99 per month or £79.90 per year. The premium plan costs £10.99 per month or £109.90 per year.

Where to watch ‘After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun’ in the US

After Baywatch is exclusively available to watch in the US on the Disney-owned streaming service Hulu. All four episodes began streaming on 28 August 2024.

Hulu’s basic package costs $7.99 per month (or $79.99 annually). This includes adverts. The ad-free tier costs $14.99 per month.

Hulu can also be bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+. It costs $13.99 a month, and you get all three streaming services in one single package, bringing Hulu originals, Disney’s massive catalogue (plus Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic) and sport into one place.

If you’re not already a Hulu subscriber or haven’t been a member in the last month, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial. That will give you enough time to watch After Baywatch and then cancel

