If you’ve been holding off on upgrading to the PS5 Pro or you’re just looking to bolster your games library with some bargains, you’re in luck. PlayStation has just rolled out some tempting discounts in its annual Days of Play sale.

The two-week event runs from 28 May until 11 June at PlayStation Direct, the official online storefront for everything from consoles and accessories to games and more. PlayStation Direct is also where you’ll find Flex, a leasing option which gets you a console for as little as £10.99 per month.

The headline act in this year’s Days of Play sale is a hefty £90 saving on the PlayStation 5 console itself, but we’re also seeing price drops of up to 60 per cent across some of the PS5’s best games, including remastered classics like The Last of Us and the unmissable platformer Astro Bot.

The PSVR2 gets some love in this year’s sale too, with a surprise discount of £45 bringing the price of the virtual reality headset (plus the hardware’s best game, Horizon: Call of the Mountain) down to £354.99. The new PS5 Pro doesn’t miss out on the action either, getting a rare £45 discount for the duration of the two-week sale.

You can check out all of the deals over at PlayStation Direct, but in the meantime I’ve rounded up some of the best offers below:

PlayStation 5 (standard, slim): Was £479.99, now £389.99, direct.playstation.com

Was £479.99, now £389.99, direct.playstation.com PlayStation 5 (digital, slim) + two DualSense controllers: Was £529.99, now £439.99, direct.playstation.com

Was £529.99, now £439.99, direct.playstation.com PSVR2 + Horizon: Call of the Mountain : Was £399.99, now £354.99, direct.playstation.com

Was £399.99, now £354.99, direct.playstation.com The Last of Us Part I: Was £69.99, now £34.99, direct.playstation.com

( Sony Interactive Entertainment )

Here’s a £90 saving on the disc edition PS5, which takes Sony’s console down to just £389.99 at PlayStation Direct. This version of the console is essential if you’ve got an existing collection of physical PS4 and PS5 games hanging around at home.

PlayStation 5 (digital, slim): Was £429.99, now £339.99, direct.playstation.com

( Sony Interactive Entertainment )

You’ll find the same £90 saving on the all-digital version of the PlayStation 5, which is already £50 cheaper than the PS5 with a disc drive. Capable of playing games downloaded from PlayStation Direct, the digital-edition PS5 can be upgraded with a disc drive later if you ever change your mind.

PlayStation 5 (digital, slim) + two DualSense controllers: Was £529.99, now £439.99, direct.playstation.com

( Sony Interactive Entertainment )

Bundle an extra DualSense wireless controller with your PS5 and you’ll still save £90 at PlayStation Direct. The additional controller is essential if you plan on multiplayer gaming at home. The DualSense controller uses dynamic vibrations and actuators in the shoulder buttons to simulate everything from weapon recoil to throttle response in racing games.

PlayStation 5 Pro: Was £699.99, now £654.99, direct.playstation.com

( Sony Interactive Entertainment )

The upgraded version of the original PS5 launched in 2024 and gave Sony’s console a massive spec bump, including double the internal storage, more rendering power, AI-driven upscaling, better backwards compatibility and improved ray-tracing performance. The definitive edition of the PS5, the PlayStation 5 Pro gets a £45 discount at PlayStation Direct.

PSVR2 + Horizon: Call of the Mountain: Was £399.99, now £354.99, direct.playstation.com

( Sony Interactive Entertainment )

The PSVR2 has to be experienced to be believed, teleporting your easily duped brain into spookily convincing virtual reality worlds. The hardware’s standout title is easily Horizon: Call of the Mountain, a stunningly immersive white-knuckle adventure that blends climbing and archery combat. Right now there’s £55 off at PlayStation Direct.

The Last of Us Part I: Was £69.99, now £34.99, direct.playstation.com

( Sony Interactive Entertainment )

Still reeling from the second season of The Last of Us? There’s no better time to jump back into the games that inspired the show. Both parts of Naughty Dog’s celebrated third-person zombie shooter – including the remastered second game – are discounted in the Days of Play sale.

( Sony Interactive Entertainment )

Here’s a small saving on one of the best games of this generation. Astro Bot is PlayStation at its most Nintendo, a colourful and bouncy 3D platformer that’s endlessly delightful and makes clever use of the DualSense controller’s new features. Right now there’s £8 off at PlayStation Direct.

