iPhone SE 4 out next week? Tim Cook’s just teased a new Apple launch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s been almost three years since Apple last launched a budget smartphone. While those with deeper pockets have been able to fork out upwards of £800 for the latest flagship iPhone 16, those looking for a more affordable option have been left waiting.

The iPhone SE 3 hit shelves in 2022 but, while relatively affordable, it always felt like a relic from the past. With chunky bezels, a honking home button, and a recycled design lifted straight from the iPhone 8 blueprint, it was already lagging behind Apple’s more modern handsets – and it’s even more out of step with the times in 2025.

Now, though, rumours suggest Apple is finally ready to give its budget phone a long-overdue refresh. If the leaks are to be believed, the iPhone SE 4 could feature a larger display, Face ID and a switch to USB-C.

While the phone was first rumoured to launch earlier this week, Apple instead decided to unveil the Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds, as well as the launch of Apple TV+ on Android. Thankfully, we do know the new iPhone SE is very likely to launch next week. Why? Because Apple CEO Tim Cook has just teased a new launch in a social media post. Here’s everything we know about the iPhone SE 4...

Apple iPhone SE 4 release date

Apple CEO Tim Cook has just announced the date of the company’s next launch: Wednesday 19 February. Cook told fans to “get ready to meet the newest member of the family”.

While he didn’t elaborate further, the newest member of the family is most likely the relatively affordable iPhone SE 4, though, he could also be talking about the 11th-generation iPad, or the rumoured MacBook Air M4, or even a new second-generation AirTag – Apple’s got a lot of devices up its sleeve in the coming weeks.

Whatever it is, we should find out next week, and all signs right now point to it being a new iPhone SE 4.

Apple iPhone SE 4 price: How much could the handset cost?

The iPhone SE has always been Apple’s cheapest iPhone – and we don’t expect that to change with the SE 4. That said, it’s likely to see a price increase. When it launched in 2022, the iPhone SE 3 started at £419 for the 64GB model, but with iPhone prices creeping up in recent years, the next iteration could follow suit.

For context, the iPhone 14 launched at £779 in 2022, while the iPhone 16 now costs £799 – a £20 increase. The iPhone 16 Pro has jumped by £50 compared to the iPhone 14 Pro, while the Pro Max has seen the steepest rise – £150 more expensive than its 2022 counterpart. If Apple follows a similar pricing trend with the SE 4, the budget iPhone could creep closer to the £450-£500 mark.

That would also put it more in line with the competition. Google’s budget handset – the Pixel 8a – launched at £499, while the Samsung Galaxy A55 debuted at £439.

According to a Japanese carrier leak, the iPhone SE 4 could see a $70 price increase in the US, bringing it to $499 – the same price as the Google Pixel 8a. If the UK gets a similar price hike, the iPhone SE 4 could cost £489.

Apple iPhone SE 4 design, display and name

Rumours about the iPhone SE 4’s design have been circulating since 2023, with most suggesting that the new budget smartphone will resemble the iPhone 14. At the end of 2023, sources told MacRumors that the next iPhone SE will have the body and display of the base iPhone 14, with a few distinct changes.

According to the publication, the iPhone SE 4 will feature a 6.1in OLED display and a near bezel-less design, similar to the iPhone 14. It will also ditch the home button (and Touch ID) in favour of Face ID. This would be a big upgrade for the smartphone, which has always used a cheaper LCD panel.

The phone could also have a USB-C port, like the iPhone 15 and later models, as well as an action button on the side in place of the mute switch. However, it reportedly won’t have a Dynamic Island, instead sticking with the notch. Last month, a video of a dummy unit surfaced online, showing the rumoured iPhone SE 4 with a notch, action button, USB-C port and a single rear camera.

Interestingly, several leakers have also claimed the iPhone SE 4 will be renamed the iPhone 16E, suggesting it could be a more budget-friendly version of the current line-up, potentially supporting Apple Intelligence and featuring the same chipset.

Apple iPhone SE 4 specs and features

That name change seems even more likely when you look at the potential specs of the upcoming handset. New iPhone SE models always come equipped with the latest chipset from the previous year – meaning it could get the iPhone 16’s powerful A18 chipset, enabling it to take advantage of Apple Intelligence features. According to Mark Gurman, these features will be available on the iPhone SE 4.

Last year, Gurman also claimed the iPhone SE 4 will be the first iPhone to use a 5G modem manufactured entirely by Apple instead of one from Qualcomm. He says this modem will be more efficient, consume less power, and provide better support for network connections.

Apple iPhone SE 4 camera

While the upcoming iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to feature a significant camera upgrade over the iPhone SE 3, it’s still expected to stick with a single-camera system on the rear.

One report suggests it will be equipped with a single 48MP rear camera, the same as the main camera on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16. The iPhone SE 3, by comparison, only has a 12MP rear camera.

The front-facing camera is also expected to see an upgrade, reportedly increasing from a 7MP selfie camera to a 12MP lens.

Of course, everything here should be taken with a pinch of salt – until we hear it from Apple itself, nothing is official. But we’re certainly intrigued.

Best cheap iPhone deals

iPhone 14, 128GB: Was £599, now £499, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

The iPhone 14 is the device the iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to look like most but, unlike the predicted iPhone SE 4’s single camera system, the iPhone 14 has a dual-camera setup on the rear. Our tech critic, David Phelan, gave the phone 4.5 out of 5 stars in his review. “This is a fast and attractive smartphone, with Apple’s excellent design and build quality, the now-routine features, such as water resistance and strong screen, and a significantly improved camera,” he said. Now, you can pick up the iPhone 14 with £100 off at Amazon.

Looking for cheap iPhone deals? Refurbished might be the way to go