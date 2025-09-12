iPhone 17 pre-orders go live today – here are the best deals to expect

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pre-orders for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max open at 1pm today. The new flagship series was unveiled by Apple earlier this week alongside the all-new iPhone Air, an ultra-slim model that replaces the Plus line and takes aim at Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge.

The Pro models boast a new redesign, featuring a chunky horizontal camera bar on the back that resembles Google’s Pixel devices, and Apple’s new A19 Pro chip inside. They gain three 48MP cameras, including a new telephoto with up to 8x optical zoom, plus an upgraded 18MP selfie camera. The Pro models come in three colours: cosmic orange, deep blue and silver. Apple also claims that the Pro Max lasts up to 37 hours on a single charge.

Meanwhile, the new iPhone Air is Apple’s thinnest phone ever at just 5.6mm thick, making it roughly a third slimmer than last year’s iPhone 16 Pro. The tech giant had to make some compromises, however: the Air launches with just one single 48MP rear camera and a smaller battery, though Apple still claims it can deliver “all-day battery life”. Still, it comes with a large 6.5in Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, Ceramic Shield 2 on the front and back, and Apple’s latest A19 Pro chip for faster performance. It comes in four colours: space black, cloud white, light gold and sky blue.

The standard iPhone 17 instead focuses on display and camera upgrades, with a bigger and brighter 6.3in screen with ProMotion for the first time, Ceramic Shield 2 and the A19 chip. It includes a 48MP camera, a new 48MP ultra wide lens and the same selfie camera seen on the Air. It comes in black, lavender, mist blue, sage and white.

Alongside the new iPhones, Apple also revealed the AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch SE 3. The smartphones launch on Friday 19 September, with pre-orders opening tomorrow on 12 September. Customers can even configure their chosen iPhone 17 ahead of time to speed through checkout when orders go live. These are the best pre-order deals to expect.

Apple iPhone 17 price: How much does the iPhone 17, iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro cost in the UK?

open image in gallery The new iPhone Pro models come in three colours: cosmic orange, deep blue and silver ( Apple )

While rumours ahead of the iPhone 17 launch suggested there would be a £50 price hike across the entire line-up, Apple has mostly kept the prices the same. The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max launch at the same starting price as last year’s models.

The iPhone 17 Pro is £50 more expensive, however, but that’s only because Apple’s scrapped the 128GB model. The base iPhone 17 Pro now starts at 256GB, which matches the price of the 256GB iPhone 16 Pro.

The iPhone Air is the exception. Starting at £999, it costs significantly more than the old iPhone 16 Plus, but Apple is pitching it as a Pro-level phone in an ultra-thin body, rather than an iPhone 16 Plus replacement.

The iPhone 17 comes in black, lavender, mist blue, sage and white, and it starts from £799 for the 256GB model. A 512GB option is also available. Apple has got rid of the 128GB version, but kept the £799 price tag.

The iPhone Air comes in space black, cloud white, light gold and sky blue. It starts from £999 for 256GB, with a 512GB and 1TB model also available.

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max come in cosmic orange, deep blue and silver (yes, only three colours and no black). The Pro starts from £1,099 for the 256GB model, and there are also 512GB and 1TB models. The Pro Max starts from £1,199 for the 256GB model, with 512GB, 1TB and a new 2TB option at the very top.

When can you pre-order the iPhone 17, iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro in the UK?

open image in gallery The new iPhone Air is Apple’s thinnest phone ever ( Apple )

The iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will all be available to pre-order in the UK from 1pm BST today, Friday 12 September. You’ll be able to pre-order directly from Apple, but other retailers, including Amazon and Currys will also go live then.

You can already configure your chosen iPhone 17, including the model, colour, storage size, trade-in and AppleCare options. Payment details can be added on Apple’s website, too. Apple will save everything, so when pre-orders open on 12 September, all you need to do is check it’s correct and click buy, skipping the usual hubbub on pre-order day.

Mobile carriers, including Vodafone, Three, EE, and Sky Mobile, have all confirmed that they will have all four iPhones available for pre-order this Friday, and I’ll be rounding up the best contract deals right here.

The best iPhone 17 trade-in deals in the UK

While you won’t find any deals on the latest iPhone 17 or iPhone Air handsets outright, the Apple Store and third-party retailers will offer trade-in deals, which will lower the final cost of the phone. I’ll be seeking out the best pre-order trade-in offers and deals from Apple, John Lewis, Amazon and more when they go live. Apple has already announced its trade-in rates, and Amazon and Currys should do the same soon.

Best Apple Store iPhone 17 trade-in deals

open image in gallery The Pro Max swaps titanium for an aluminium chassis ( Apple )

Apple never offers direct discounts on its iPhones, but you can still make a decent saving by trading in your old handset.

Trade in an iPhone 16 Pro Max and you could get up to £670 off, bringing the price of the 256GB iPhone 17 Pro Max down to just £529. An iPhone 15 or 15 Pro will fetch between £350 and £475, while an iPhone 14, 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max could knock as much as £410 off the cost of the new model.

Apple provides trade-in values for every iPhone right back to the iPhone 8 Plus, though the exact amount depends on its condition. As well as the trade-ins, Apple also offers 0 per cent finance, so you can spread the cost of an iPhone 17 over monthly instalments instead of paying it all up-front.

What iPhone 17 pre-order contract deals could we see this year?

open image in gallery The iPhone 17 will be available in 256GB and 512GB options ( Apple )

Phone carriers won’t reveal their pre-order deals until later today, but turning back the clock to the iPhone 16 launch could provide some clues as to what iPhone 17 deals we could see. With the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro costing the same (or slightly more in the Pro’s case) as the iPhone 16 in the UK, we don’t expect carrier deals to differ too heavily. The only unknown is the iPhone Air, which might see similar pricing to the iPhone 16 Pro.

At launch, Sky Mobile had the most competitive prices across the iPhone 16 range. The iPhone 16 Pro Max started from £39 per month on a 36-month plan, with no up-front cost and a £5 data add-on. If the £50 price hike lands, expect Sky’s iPhone 17 Pro Max plan to creep closer to £41–£42 per month, with Sky’s usual extras such as rolled-over data and free streaming on Sky apps.

Mobiles.co.uk, owned by Currys, offered some of the best contracts on the Pro models last year, with 100GB of data for £39.99 per month and a £169 up-front fee. A similar iPhone 17 Pro deal could cost around £41–£42 per month, unless the retailer chooses to keep the monthly price the same and adjust the up-front fee instead.

For the base iPhone 17, Sky’s £26 per month, plus £5 for data, is the lowest possible price we expect to see again. If you’re buying outright, trade-in deals can save you plenty of cash. Apple offered up to £645 off with a recent device last year, and Amazon’s programme went up to £599, which should help offset any price hikes.

