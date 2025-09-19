Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The wait is finally over. The iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and Apple’s all-new iPhone Air have just launched in the UK, and mobile networks and retailers have rolled out their best offers. I’ve spotted lots of hefty trade-in deals and cheap data bundles for anyone looking to upgrade.

This year’s upgrade is a big one. The Pro-level phones have been completely redesigned on the inside and out. They feature a chunky horizontal camera bar that wouldn’t look out of place on a Google Pixel, as well as Apple’s new A19 Pro chip. They boast triple 48MP cameras, a sharper 18MP selfie camera on the front and, on the Pro Max, a huge 37-hour battery life. The Air is Apple’s thinnest phone in years at just 5.6mm while still retaining the A19 Pro chip on the inside, while the regular iPhone 17 finally gets a brighter ProMotion display and upgraded cameras.

All four iPhones are out now, alongside the AirPods Pro 3 and Apple Watches. At the time of writing, I’ve found that the best and cheapest carrier deals are from Sky, but there are plenty of other options from other mobile carriers. Below, I’ve rounded up the best iPhone 17 and iPhone Air deals across all the major mobile networks and retailers, and I’ll keep this page updated as more appear.

The best iPhone 17 trade-in deals in the UK

While there aren’t any discounts on the iPhone 17 or iPhone Air when bought outright, the Apple Store and major retailers are running trade-in schemes to help bring down the initial cost. I’ve rounded up the best offers from Apple, John Lewis, Amazon and more.

Best Apple Store iPhone 17 trade-in deals

Apple doesn’t offer direct discounts on its iPhones, but you can still make a decent saving by trading in your old handset.

If you trade in an iPhone 16 Pro Max, you could get up to £670 off, bringing the price of the 256GB iPhone 17 Pro Max down to just £529. An iPhone 15 or 15 Pro will fetch between £350 and £475, while an iPhone 14, 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max could knock as much as £410 off the cost of the new model.

Apple provides trade-in values for every iPhone right back to the iPhone 8 Plus, though the exact amount depends on its condition. As well as the trade-ins, Apple also offers 0 per cent finance, so you can spread the cost of an iPhone 17 over monthly instalments instead of paying it all up-front.

Best Amazon iPhone 17 trade-in deals

If you’ve got an Amazon gift card and a phone to trade in, it might be worth buying your new iPhone 17 or iPhone Air directly from Amazon. The retailer runs its trade-in scheme in the UK through NorthLadder, which is offering up to £687 if you hand in an iPhone 16 Pro Max – that’s more than Apple itself pays. An iPhone 14 Pro Max could get you up to £337, while an iPhone 12 Pro might still fetch £165.

Unlike Apple, which pays in store credit, Amazon, via NorthLadder, transfers the money straight to your bank once your phone’s been approved. Amazon and NorthLadder also accept Android devices, so you’re not limited to trading in an iPhone if you’re making the switch to iOS.

Best Currys iPhone 17 trade-in deals

Currys’ trade-in offers aren’t far off Apple’s, and if you’ve got other tech to hand in, the retailer also takes laptops, watches, tablets and games consoles.

An iPhone 16 Pro Max could fetch up to £680, and an iPhone 15 Pro could fetch up to £475. Slightly older phones, such as an iPhone 14, could get you up to £345. The oldest iPhone that Currys accepts is the iPhone 11, which could fetch up to £100 on trade-in.

Best John Lewis iPhone 17 trade-in deals

Like the Apple Store and Amazon, you can trade in your current smartphone to bring down the cost of an iPhone 17 or iPhone Air at John Lewis. Trading in an iPhone 16 Pro Max could get you up to £572 off, while an older handset like an iPhone 11 Pro could be worth up to £110.

The scheme is run in partnership with Likewize, and you can choose to be paid by bank transfer or with a John Lewis gift card once your device has been checked. Android phones and tablets are also accepted at John Lewis, so you’re not restricted to just iPhone devices.

The best iPhone 17 carrier deals in the UK

Mobile phone carriers have dropped their best deals on the latest handsets. If you’re looking to pair your smartphone with a new contract, the likes of Sky Mobile, EE, O2 and Vodafone have slashed the price on data and are throwing in additional perks. I’ve rounded up the best iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max contract deals in the UK.

However, often the cheapest way to buy a new iPhone is to secure it on 0 per cent finance with Apple (or another retailer, like EE), spreading the cost over 24 months, then pairing it with one of the cheapest SIM-only deals. Some of the best and cheapest SIM-only deals include:

Smarty : £10 per month for 80GB of data

£10 per month for 80GB of data Giffgaff : £15 per month for unlimited data

£15 per month for unlimited data id Mobile : £12 per month for 120GB of data, £6 for the first three months

£12 per month for 120GB of data, £6 for the first three months Voxi : £10 per month for 60GB of data

£10 per month for 60GB of data Lebara: £10 per month for 30GB of data

Best Sky Mobile iPhone 17 deals

For the fourth year running, on launch day, Sky Mobile is offering the very cheapest deals for the iPhone Air and the entire iPhone 17 line-up.

The iPhone 17 Pro starts from £35 per month, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max starts from £38 per month. If you want the iPhone Air, that one starts from £32 per month, while the iPhone 17 itself starts from £25 per month. All of the contracts last 36 months, but the data packages are rolling.

There’s no up-front cost on any of the handsets, which is nice, but you will have to add on a data plan. Sky is offering double data for a limited time, and the cheapest data plan is £1 per month for 1GB, which will be doubled to 2GB. You can also get a 10GB plan, doubled to 20GB for £10.

There are also other perks if you take out a contract with Sky Mobile. The carrier has a piggybank system, which rolls your unused data into a virtual pot that you can share with your family, use in future months, or even exchange for rewards. The carrier also lets you stream on any Sky app, such as Sky Go and Sky Sports, without using any of your data.

iPhone 17 with 1GB of data: £26 per month, £0 up-front, 36-month contract, Sky.com

£26 per month, £0 up-front, 36-month contract, Sky.com iPhone Air with 1GB of data: £33 per month, £0 up-front, 36-month contract, Sky.com

£33 per month, £0 up-front, 36-month contract, Sky.com iPhone 17 Pro with 1GB of data: £36 per month, £0 up-front, 36-month contract, Sky.com

£36 per month, £0 up-front, 36-month contract, Sky.com iPhone 17 Pro Max with 1GB of data: £39 per month, £0 up-front, 36-month contract, Sky.com

Best Mobiles.co.uk iPhone 17 deals

Online mobile phone shop Mobiles.co.uk, owned by Currys, has some competitive iPhone 17 deals on a per-month basis, though the up-front costs are still fairly chunky (if not as steep as buying outright).

The cheapest iPhone 17 contract here is with Currys’s iD Mobile, which runs on Three’s network. You’ll pay £29.99 per month with a £159 up-front cost, and it comes with 100GB of data. The contract is only 24 months long, which is shorter than Sky Mobile or Tesco Mobile. The best iPhone Air deal is with iD Mobile and comes with 100GB of data. It costs £39.99 per month with a £159 up-front cost.

The retailer’s best iPhone 17 Pro deal here is with iD Mobile and comes with 100GB of data. You’ll pay £44.99 per month with a £99 up-front cost. Again, the best iPhone 17 Pro Max deal is also with iD Mobile. You get 100GB of data, and will pay £49.99 per month for 100GB of data and £99 up-front.

There are several benefits to going with Mobiles.co.uk. All of its iD Mobile deals include 90 days of free McAfee protection, data rollover if you don’t use all your data, and roaming in several international locations. Customers can also access free next-day delivery at launch, plus occasional freebies or bundle offers (like Belkin accessories) when certain plans are selected.

iPhone 17 with 100GB of data: £29.99 per month, £159 up-front, 24-month contract, Mobiles.co.uk

£29.99 per month, £159 up-front, 24-month contract, Mobiles.co.uk iPhone Air with 100GB of data: £39.99 per month, £159 up-front, 24-month contract, Mobiles.co.uk

£39.99 per month, £159 up-front, 24-month contract, Mobiles.co.uk iPhone 17 Pro with 100GB of data: £44.99 per month, £99 up-front, 24-month contract, Mobiles.co.uk

£44.99 per month, £99 up-front, 24-month contract, Mobiles.co.uk iPhone 17 Pro Max with 100GB of data: £49.99 per month, £99 up-front, 24-month contract, Mobiles.co.uk

Best Tesco Mobile iPhone 17 deals

While Tesco’s plans aren’t as competitive as Sky Mobile’s, the cheapest tariffs come with 3GB of data rather than 1GB. Tesco Mobile uses O2’s network, so your coverage will be the same as anyone on O2. None of Tesco’s plans come with an up-front cost, and all contracts last 36 months.

Tesco’s cheapest iPhone 17 deal costs £36.49 per month with 3GB of data, while the cheapest iPhone Air deal costs £42.49 per month. The cheapest iPhone 17 Pro deal costs £45.49 per month, and the cheapest iPhone 17 Pro Max deal costs £48.49 per month. All of these Tesco Mobile contracts run for 36 months and come with no up-front cost.

Tesco Mobile also has a few extras to sweeten the deal. Clubcard members can save £72 across their contract when choosing a 100GB data plan, with the monthly price frozen for the duration. Customers also get access to Tesco Mobile perks such as no EU roaming fees, plus free trials of Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+ and Apple News+.

iPhone 17 with 3GB of data: From £36.49 per month, no up-front cost, 36-month contract, Tescomobile.com

From £36.49 per month, no up-front cost, 36-month contract, Tescomobile.com iPhone Air with 3GB of data: From £42.49 per month, no up-front cost, 36-month contract, Tescomobile.com

From £42.49 per month, no up-front cost, 36-month contract, Tescomobile.com iPhone 17 Pro with 3GB of data: From £45.49 per month, no up-front cost, 36-month contract, Tescomobile.com

From £45.49 per month, no up-front cost, 36-month contract, Tescomobile.com iPhone 17 Pro Max with 3GB of data: From £48.49 per month, no up-front cost, 36-month contract, Tescomobile.com

Best Three iPhone 17 deals

While Three had some of the best iPhone 16 offers last year, its iPhone 17 deals aren’t quite as competitive. Trade-in values are less generous too, with the network only offering up to £400 when you trade in an eligible iPhone, compared with up to £747 for an iPhone 15 Pro Max in 2024.

All of Three’s cheapest iPhone 17 deals come with 5GB of data and last for 36 months. The iPhone 17 starts from £39.24 per month with a £30 up-front cost, the iPhone Air starts from £44.98 per month with a £40 up-front cost, the iPhone 17 Pro starts from £48 per month with a £40 up-front cost, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at £50.75 per month with a £50 up-front fee.

Three does throw in some nice perks, however, such as access to Paramount+ on certain plans, roaming in 160 destinations, extended handset warranties and rewards via the Three+ app, but its pricing isn’t as competitive as last year.

iPhone 17 with 5GB of data: £39.24 per month, £30 up-front cost, 36-month contract, Three.co.uk

£39.24 per month, £30 up-front cost, 36-month contract, Three.co.uk iPhone Air with 5GB of data: £44.98 per month, £40 up-front cost, 36-month contract, Three.co.uk

£44.98 per month, £40 up-front cost, 36-month contract, Three.co.uk iPhone 17 Pro with 5GB of data: £48 per month, £40 up-front cost, 36-month contract, Three.co.uk

£48 per month, £40 up-front cost, 36-month contract, Three.co.uk iPhone 17 Pro Max with 5GB of data: £50.75 per month, £50 up-front cost, 36-month contract, Three.co.uk

Best Vodafone iPhone 17 deals

Vodafone’s iPhone 17 deals aren’t the most competitive this year, and its trade-in programme is also less generous than it was in 2024. Customers can still get up to £400 off by trading in an eligible iPhone using the Vodafone trade-in tool, but that’s down from the huge £736 it offered for an iPhone 15 Pro Max last year.

Vodafone’s cheapest plans come with 1GB of data and last 36 months. The iPhone 17 starts from £43.24 per month with a £30 up-front cost, the iPhone Air starts from £48.98 with a £40 up-front cost, the iPhone 17 Pro starts from £52 with a £40 up-front cost, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max starts from £54.75 with a £50 up-front cost.

Vodafone also throws in a few extras with its contracts. Its “lifetime service promise” includes free battery checks, replacements and a lifetime warranty, while its Xchange programme lets you upgrade to a new iPhone every year if you hand back your old one. Customers also get coverage on both Vodafone and Three’s networks, plus access to weekly discounts through the VeryMe Rewards app.

iPhone 17 with 1GB of data: £43.24 per month, £30 up-front cost, 36-month contract, Vodafone.co.uk

£43.24 per month, £30 up-front cost, 36-month contract, Vodafone.co.uk iPhone Air with 1GB of data: £48.98 per month, £40 up-front cost, 36-month contract, Vodafone.co.uk

£48.98 per month, £40 up-front cost, 36-month contract, Vodafone.co.uk iPhone 17 Pro with 1GB of data: £52 per month, £40 up-front cost, 36-month contract, Vodafone.co.uk

£52 per month, £40 up-front cost, 36-month contract, Vodafone.co.uk iPhone 17 Pro Max with 1GB of data: £54.75 per month, £50 up-front cost, 36-month contract, Vodafone.co.uk

Best EE iPhone 17 deals

EE doesn’t have the cheapest iPhone 17 contract deals, but if you’re a fan of the network, you can still find some savings. The cheapest tariffs start with 5GB of data on a 36-month contract. Unlike Sky and Tesco, EE does charge an upfront fee, which starts at £30. You can pay more up-front if you want to pay less monthly.

The iPhone 17 starts from £48.24 per month with 5GB of data, the iPhone Air starts from £54.26 per month, the iPhone 17 Pro starts from £57.29 per month, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at £60.32 per month. They all require a £30 up-front payment, and they last 36 months.

As with rivals, EE runs a trade-in scheme, offering savings of up to £480 when you hand in an eligible iPhone. Customers also get access to EE’s perks, including 5G Standalone coverage, Apple One bundled on higher-tier plans, roaming in the EU and beyond, and unlimited watch data if you have an Apple Watch.

iPhone 17 with 5GB of data: £48.24 per month, £30 up-front cost, 36-month contract, EE.co.uk

£48.24 per month, £30 up-front cost, 36-month contract, EE.co.uk iPhone Air with 5GB of data: £54.26 per month, £30 up-front cost, 36-month contract, EE.co.uk

£54.26 per month, £30 up-front cost, 36-month contract, EE.co.uk iPhone 17 Pro with 5GB of data: £57.29 per month, £30 up-front cost, 36-month contract, EE.co.uk

£57.29 per month, £30 up-front cost, 36-month contract, EE.co.uk iPhone 17 Pro Max with 5GB of data: £60.32 per month, £30 up-front cost, 36-month contract, EE.co.uk

Best O2 iPhone 17 deals

O2 has lots of various iPhone 17 contracts available, but as in previous years, the monthly contracts are the most expensive out of the lot, and that’s just for 5GB of data.

The cheapest regular iPhone 17 deal costs £46.24 per month with a £30 up-front fee and 5GB of data. The iPhone Air starts from £52.26 per month with the same £30 up-front and 5GB of data, while the iPhone 17 Pro with 5GB of data comes in slightly higher at £55.29 per month, again with £30 up-front. For those after Apple’s biggest model, the iPhone 17 Pro Max costs £71.31 per month with £30 up-front and 5GB of data.

O2 does have some nice perks, though. Most monthly plans include up to six months of streaming services such as Disney+, Amazon Prime Video or Audible, which you can pick and swap. Some of the higher-end Ultimate plans bundle Disney+ Premium for the full term. O2 still offers inclusive EU roaming, letting you use up to 25GB of your allowance abroad without extra charges.

iPhone 17 with 5GB of data: £46.24 per month, £30 up-front, 36-month contract, O2.co.uk

£46.24 per month, £30 up-front, 36-month contract, O2.co.uk iPhone 17 Air with 5GB of data: £52.26 per month, £30 up-front, 36-month contract, O2.co.uk

£52.26 per month, £30 up-front, 36-month contract, O2.co.uk iPhone 17 Pro with 5GB of data: £55.29 per month, £30 up-front, 36-month contract, O2.co.uk

£55.29 per month, £30 up-front, 36-month contract, O2.co.uk iPhone 17 Pro Max with 5GB of data: £58.31 per month, £30 up-front, 36-month contract, O2.co.uk

Apple iPhone 17 price: How much does the iPhone 17, iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro cost in the UK?

While rumours ahead of the iPhone 17 launch suggested there would be a £50 price hike across the entire line-up, Apple has mostly kept the prices the same. The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max launch at the same starting price as last year’s models.

The iPhone 17 Pro is £50 more expensive, however, but that’s only because Apple’s scrapped the 128GB model. The base iPhone 17 Pro now starts at 256GB, which matches the price of the 256GB iPhone 16 Pro.

The iPhone Air is the exception. Starting at £999, it costs significantly more than the old iPhone 16 Plus, but Apple is pitching it as a Pro-level phone in an ultra-thin body, rather than an iPhone 16 Plus replacement.

The iPhone 17 comes in black, lavender, mist blue, sage and white, and it starts from £799 for the 256GB model. A 512GB option is also available. Apple has got rid of the 128GB version, but kept the £799 price tag.

The iPhone Air comes in space black, cloud white, light gold and sky blue. It starts from £999 for 256GB, with a 512GB and 1TB model also available.

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max come in cosmic orange, deep blue and silver (yes, only three colours and no black). The Pro starts from £1,099 for the 256GB model, and there are also 512GB and 1TB models. The Pro Max starts from £1,199 for the 256GB model, with 512GB, 1TB and a new 2TB option at the very top.

