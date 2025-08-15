Here’s when the Google Pixel 10 launches, plus all the latest rumours

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

We’re not long off learning a lot more about Google’s newest Pixel phones. The upcoming Google Pixel 10 is set to be unveiled at this year’s Made by Google 2025 event on 20 August, and if rumours are to be believed, it’s already shaping up to be one of the best phones of the year. It might look strikingly similar to last year’s Pixel 9 series, but with a wave of leaks showing major upgrades to the phone’s internal hardware and AI capabilities, it’s what’s on the inside that will count this year.

Like the Pixel 9, the Pixel 10 series will include the entry-level Pixel 10, the top-end Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Google’s latest foldable phone, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

On Tuesday 12 August, Google shared a 30-second teaser video, showing a few glimpses of the new phone – including its back, camera system, and the unfolded inner display (which looks a lot like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold). It also looks like the phone will be available in the long-rumoured, all-new midnight colourway. The video plays out to an instrumental version of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's "The Next Episode", and is simply captioned: “Ask more of your phone”.

With rumours pointing to a supercharged new Tensor chip and a significant camera boost for the entry-level model, the new phone could easily compete with the best Android phones. Here’s everything we know so far.

Google Pixel 10 release date: When will it launch?

This year, the Made by Google 2025 event will take place on Tuesday 20 August, where the company will officially reveal the entire Pixel 10 line-up.

Google has a fairly consistent track record for its big hardware launches. Following the pattern of previous years, we can expect pre-orders to go live on the same day as the announcement, shortly after the event concludes. The phones would then likely be released and start shipping to customers around two weeks later, suggesting a potential sale date early in September.

Google Pixel 10 price: How much could it cost?

In what could be a welcome relief for our wallets, early leaks suggest that Google plans to keep the prices of the main Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro models in line with last year’s Pixel 9. That should mean £799 for the entry-level Pixel 10 and £999 for the larger Pixel 10 Pro.

A report from Android Headlines claims the pricing structure will hold steady, but that Google will add value by bundling in a raft of freebies. These sweeteners could include extended free trials for services like Google’s AI Pro subscription, Fitbit Premium and YouTube Premium – similar to the deals offered on the Pixel 9 series – making the overall package more compelling without increasing costs.

Google Pixel 10 design, display and colours

If you were hoping for a radical redesign, you may be disappointed. Leaked images suggest the design of the Pixel 10 will be almost identical to the Pixel 9, retaining the new pill-shaped camera island rather than the full-width camera bar of older generations. This means we can expect the phones to have very similar dimensions to last year’s models, with reports suggesting the return of the excellent 6.3in and 6.8in Actua displays.

One significant change, reported by Android Authority, is the introduction of MagSafe-style magnetic charging based on the latest Qi2 standard. This would allow the Pixel 10 to snap satisfyingly onto a whole ecosystem of magnetic accessories like charging docks and car mounts, bringing it in line with the iPhone’s snappy magnetic capability.

Leaked Pixel 10 imagery has given us a good idea of the potential colour palette. The entry-level phone will reportedly come in four colourways: ultra blue, limoncello (yellow), iris (purple), and midnight. The Pro models are said to arrive in sterling grey, light porcelain, midnight, and smoky green. However, just as with the rumoured iPhone 17, there could be a new colour. A new blue-grey moonstone colour is also rumoured to be available across the entire series.

open image in gallery The official Pixel 10 teaser revealed that the phone will be fully unveiled on 20 August ( Google )

Leaked marketing images from German tech site WinFuture have given us a better look at the colours of the Google Pixel 10 XL. According to the publication, the blue-grey moonstone colour is confirmed, as well as the Pixel’s classic obsidian.

Google Pixel 10 specs and performance

But while the exterior looks familiar, it seems Google is going all-in on software and internal hardware with the Pixel 10. The headline upgrade will be the new Tensor G5 chip, which is expected to bring significant improvements to AI and machine learning performance. One leak points to an improved on-board assistant called Pixel Sense, which will proactively offer personalised and contextual help across different apps, reportedly pulling data from your Gmail and Google Docs to help you complete tasks faster.

Android Headlines also reports big improvements to the Pixel 10’s speakers and upgraded camera stabilisation for smoother video. Battery life is also tipped for a boost, with one source claiming a whopping 100 hours of power when in Extreme Battery Saver mode.

Google Pixel 10 camera

Perhaps the most significant hardware upgrade will be to the camera system, particularly for the standard Pixel 10. For the first time, the entry-level model is rumoured to have a dedicated zoom lens, a feature previously reserved for the pricier Pro models. This will reportedly join a 50MP wide lens with macro focus and a 13MP ultrawide lens.

open image in gallery The design of this year’s phone closely resembles the existing Pixel 9 (pictured) ( Steve Hogarty )

The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are tipped to get an even more impressive array, featuring a 50MP wide lens, a 48MP ultrawide with macro focus and a periscope telephoto lens. This will reportedly be capable of a staggering 100x zoom, thanks to an improved “Pro Res Zoom” feature that uses AI and clever pixel binning techniques to squeeze more detail from long-distance shots.

The verdict: Google Pixel 10 rumours

While the Pixel 10 might not turn heads at first glance, rumours suggest that it’s shaping up to be one of the most significant under-the-bonnet upgrades in the series’ history, and all this without a price increase, too.

The introduction of a zoom lens to the entry-level model is a huge step, closing a major gap between it and the Pro version. Add in the powerful new Tensor G5 chip, a host of smarter AI features and the convenience of magnetic charging, and the Pixel 10 could be a seriously compelling flagship when it arrives later this month.

