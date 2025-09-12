This week, Apple unveiled its latest line-up of smart watches: the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3 and a refreshed Apple Watch SE. The new wearables launched alongside four new iPhone 17 models, including the iPhone Air and the AirPods Pro 3.

Having skipped a year, the rugged Apple Watch Ultra gets the biggest update for 2025. It features the largest screen ever on an Apple Watch and a brighter LTPO3 OLED display with thinner bezels. Battery life now lasts 42 hours (or 72 in low power mode), and for the first time, users can send texts and emergency alerts via Apple’s satellite service without needing an iPhone. There are also new health tools, including hypertension notifications and a sleep score feature, plus support for 5G connectivity.

The Series 11 keeps the same design as last year’s model but adds a brighter always-on display, the faster chip, new case colours and bands and the same hypertension notifications and sleep score features as the Ultra. The SE 3 now has an always-on display for the first time, the S10 chip, fast charging and sleep score, while remaining Apple’s most affordable option.

How much does the Apple Watch Ultra 3, Series 11 and SE 3 cost in the UK?

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 starts at £749 and comes in natural or black titanium finishes, with new band options including a reflective trail loop and new colours for the ocean band and alpine loop.

The new SE 3 remains Apple’s most affordable option ( Apple )

The Apple Watch Series 11 starts from £399 and comes in jet black, silver, rose gold and a new space grey, as well as titanium models in gold, slate and natural titanium. Like the Series 10, it comes in either 42mm or 46mm sizes.

The Apple Watch SE 3, meanwhile, costs just £219. It’s available in 40mm or 44mm sizes with aluminium cases in midnight and starlight.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Read more £749 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary Apple Watch Series 11 Read more £399 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary Apple Watch SE 3 Read more £219 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary

You can pre-order all three models now, and they will ship out next Friday 19 September.

Looking for more details on the latest Apple launches? The iPhone 17 has launched, these are the best pre-order deals to expect