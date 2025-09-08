Apple could be about to launch the AirTag 2 – here’s what we know

In just four years, Apple’s AirTag has become the only way iPhone users track their lost stuff, all but pushing Tile out of the market overnight and devouring any competition it once had. The tiny disc has sold tens of millions, reshaping the Bluetooth tracker market so thoroughly it now feels like the default.

And now a second-generation AirTag is on the horizon. Rumoured to launch tomorrow at Apple’s September event alongside the iPhone 17, Apple Watch Series 11 and AirPods Pro 3, it could have a wider range for precision finding, a new ultra-wideband chip and a more stalker-proof design.

With just days to go until its rumoured launch, here’s everything we know about the upcoming AirTag 2, from release date to design and features.

Apple AirTag 2 release date

While it’s not a guarantee, the AirTag 2 is expected to be unveiled alongside the iPhone 17 at the Apple event tomorrow, Tuesday 9 September. In June, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that the “AirTag is nearly ready, having been prepared for launch over the past several months”.

Apple-focused news outlet 9to5Mac’s sources also stated in late June that Apple was aiming for an autumn release, most likely alongside the iPhone 17. The outlet also claimed that the iOS 18.6 beta code hinted that it would be compatible with the AirTag 2, so you might not need to update to iOS 26 to use the new tracker.

Apple AirTag 2 design and features

The AirTag 2 isn’t expected to have a radical redesign, according to leakers. While Mark Gurman believes it will be more tamper-proof, meaning stalkers won’t be able to easily remove or disable the speaker, the overall design is expected to remain the same.

In November last year, Gurman said that the AirTag 2 will feature an upgraded ultra-wideband chip with improved location tracking. The chip is expected to be the same one found in the iPhone 15 from last year.

While Gurman later said it won’t boast a rechargeable battery, in late June, 9to5Mac reported that Apple will improve the battery level alerts for the AirTag 2, with users receiving both “low” and “very low” battery level notifications.

Gurman also reported in December that the AirTag 2 may offer up to three times the range of the current model, letting users track items more precisely. Theoretically, that could mean you can track an AirTag 2 from 30m to 90m away. We should get clarification tomorrow when Apple officially unveils the AirTag 2.

