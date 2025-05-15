Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones have launched – here’s everything you need to know

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At long last, Sony has just announced the WH-1000XM6, the latest model in its flagship line of wireless headphones. It’s been three years since the WH-1000XM5 launched, and while that model set the bar for sound and active noise cancellation, the WH-1000XM6 refines the formula even further, fixing a few long-held design gripes along the way.

The most obvious design change? The headphones fold again. Sony has reintroduced a folding hinge on the WH-1000XM6 – something sorely missed on the XM5s. While it’s not identical to the older XM4 clamshell fold, it’s close, and new metal supports mean that it looks a little sturdier.

The headband has been widened, the call quality is improved, and under the bonnet, there’s a brand new QN3 processor that’s faster and smarter than ever. Paired with a set of 12 microphones, Sony says it delivers its best noise cancellation yet. I’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the new WH-1000XM6 headphones, with my full review coming shortly.

open image in gallery ( Sony )

There are a few headline changes on the WH-1000XM6, but let’s start with the one everyone wanted: they fold again. After removing the hinge on the XM5s, Sony has brought it back, this time with a sturdier metal mechanism that makes the headphones feel more portable and a lot less awkward to pack away.

The new design looks closer to the foldable XM4s, but with chunkier metal supports that look tougher and more refined. Sony’s also redesigned the case. There’s no more zip, just a magnetic flap that’s much quicker to open. It’s a small detail, but a welcome one. The headband’s been widened too, and now adjusts more smoothly, without the clicky stepped notches from previous models.

The controls haven’t changed much. You still get swipe gestures for volume and playback on the right earcup, but the buttons have been redesigned so you’re less likely to press the wrong one. Power and ANC now have distinct shapes, so they’re easier to tell apart by touch. There’s also a new double-tap gesture that can mute the mic, something that can be activated in the Sound Connect app.

There’s a new QN3 processor, which Sony says is seven times faster than the chip inside the XM5. It’s paired with 12 microphones (up from 8), so noise cancelling is more dynamic, adjusting in real time to your surroundings. Sony calls this the adaptive NC optimiser, which replaces the older optimiser. The older optimiser was good, but occasionally struggled with variable noise like traffic, so I’m excited to see if this will be an improvement.

open image in gallery The new WH-1000XM6 fold again, and the hinge is more durable than the XM4 ( Sony )

The sound architecture has also been given an overhaul, too. There’s a newly developed 30mm driver built with the same carbon fibre composite materials in Sony’s premium Walkman range, and it has been tuned in collaboration with Grammy-winning mastering engineers. Sony says this gives your music better separation, deeper bass and more clarity across the board. There’s also a look-ahead noise shaper built into the processor, designed to smooth out sudden changes in volume and reduce distortion when streaming.

Sony says that call quality has also been improved. The WH-1000XM6 uses six beamforming microphones, powered by an AI-driven noise reduction system to block out background noise and make your voice sound clearer, even when you’re outside. There’s also a new wind-noise reduction structure.

open image in gallery The case now has a magnetic flap, making them easier to open and close ( Sony )

Other neat extras include a 10-band equaliser – up from the 5-band EQ on the last model – plus a new gaming EQ mode nicked from Sony’s inzone line of headphones and a 360 Reality Audio Upmix feature that’s designed for movies, turning standard stereo sound into immersive 3D audio. There’s also support for Bluetooth LE, LDAC, multipoint pairing, speak-to-chat and DSEE Extreme upscaling.

Battery life is the same. You’ll get 30 hours with ANC on, but you can listen while charging, which wasn’t possible before. Quick charge is still here too, with three minutes plugged in getting you up to three hours of playback.

Sony WH-1000XM6 price and release date

open image in gallery ( Sony )

The Sony WH-1000XM6 launch on 17 May and is available to pre-order now. It’s priced at £399, and comes in black, platinum silver and a new midnight blue colour. That’s a £20 bump over the XM5 at launch, which might sting a little, but it’s not surprising given that I’m seeing the cost of consumer tech rise across the board.

Best headphones deals

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £299.99, now £279, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Sony currently sits at the top of my review of the best wireless headphones with the WH-1000XM5. With impressive noise cancellation and impeccable sound quality, they’re the headphones to beat. “Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handle it all with poise and gumption,” I wrote. They’re currently discounted by £20 at Amazon. They’re pricey, but still significantly cheaper than the new XM6.

Looking for more headphone recommendations? I’ve rounded up the best you can buy