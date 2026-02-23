I swapped my £119 AirPods for a £16 wired pair like Jacob Elordi – here’s why

In a rapidly changing world of AI, biohacking, self-driving cars and tech-bros urging you to upgrade your gadget, there’s something comforting and nostalgic about a pair of wired headphones.

When Apple launched its AirPods in 2016, wireless headphones quickly become the new standard. Soon, brands like Samsung, Google, Bose, Sony and Sennheiser joined the rat race, competing to deliver the best sound quality, noise cancellation and sleek, ultra-portable designs.

But premium wireless earbuds come at a price: Sony’s flagship pair are £219, while Apple’s are around £169 for the Pro model. Though offering impressive audio performance and convenience, they’re also small, easy to misplace and expensive to replace.

After losing one of my AirPods while rushing on the commute, I begrudgingly coughed up the £69 for a replacement. A year later, I left the entire case on a plane. Not willing to part with more than £150 for another losing hazard, I took it back to basics with Apple’s £19 wired headphones – and I haven’t looked back since.

Not only are these headphones more than 80 per cent cheaper than Apple’s entry-level AirPods 4, they’re far less likely to be lost, don’t need charging and connect more quickly to your phone than Bluetooth does. As a fashion writer, I’m no tech expert (senior critic Alex can offer plenty of tried and tested earbuds advice), but some things are indisputable about Apple’s wired headphones. They’re comfortable, convenient and stylish – just look to the roster of A-lister stars who’ve been spotted sporting wires of late.

Harry Styles and Bella Hadid regularly step out in Apple’s pair, while the likes of Dua Lipa and Zoe Kravitz also enjoy the retro look of wires. The Row’s founders, the Olsen twins, love them for their 1990s minimalism, while Jacob Elordi’s pair signal his laidback and unbothered style (particularly given they aren’t even plugged in half the time). There’s even an Instagram account, @wireditgirls, dedicated to wired style inspiration from stars such as Hailey Bieber or Lily Rose Depp.

Messy, analogue and low-maintenance, wired headphones are not only a cheap and convenient alternative, but perhaps a quiet rebellion against digital fatigue. As ubiquitous as Lime bikes at London Fashion Week, wired headphones are going nowhere in 2026 – so here’s why you should make the swap, too.

Apple wired remote headphones Sold with jack, USB C and lightning ports, Apple’s wired headphones cost just £16 from Amazon. Featuring a built-in remote for adjusting volume, control and answering calls, there’s a small microphone for hands-free phone chats or recording voice notes (Gen Z’s preferred mode of conversation). Of course, the tech isn’t going to be as impressive as an advanced pair of wireless earbuds – but the headphones deliver on decent sound quality, excellent bass and good volume for everyday use. From podcasts to music or audiobooks, the wired headphones are perfect for casual listening. The noise isolation is average, but the headphones are reliable and comfortable. While they might be a tangled mess at the bottom of my work bag, I’m yet to lose a pair – and £16 is a small price to pay if I do. £19 £16 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary

