It’s been almost three years since Apple’s premium wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2 were released. While the tech giant has steadily added new features to the second-generation AirPods Pro every year since, many are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the AirPods Pro 3.

Initially rumoured to launch alongside the iPhone 17 later this year, that no longer appears to be the case. Two respected analysts now claim the AirPods Pro 3 won’t arrive until early 2026, and it’ll be an even longer wait for the AirPods Max 2, which could follow in 2027.

Arguably Apple’s most popular product after the iPhone, the AirPods Pro have long set the standard for wireless earbuds. Last year, Apple introduced the AirPods 4 and a new variant with active noise cancellation, bringing ANC to its more affordable earbuds for the very first time.

But with rumours pointing to a redesign for both the earbuds and the charging case, plus new health-tracking features and even infrared sensors, the AirPods Pro 3 could be Apple’s most advanced earbuds yet. Here’s everything we know so far, including the expected release date, price and potential new features.

Apple AirPods Pro 3: Release date

There’s no official release date for the AirPods Pro 3 yet. Apple hasn’t even confirmed they exist, but there’s no shortage of speculation.

Back in February, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claimed the AirPods Pro 3 were just “months away” from launch, fuelling expectations of a September 2025 release alongside the iPhone 17. Apple has historically unveiled new earbuds during its autumn keynotes, so this seemed plausible at the time.

However, more recent reports paint a very different (and rather disappointing) picture. In May, reliable supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that “AirPods may not see significant updates until 2026”, suggesting that the AirPods Pro 3 won’t launch until next year, adding that Apple’s next-generation earbuds are expected to feature infrared cameras, which could be contributing to the delay.

In June, a leaked investor note from analyst Jeff Pu also pointed to a 2026 launch for the AirPods Pro 3. While Pu didn’t publicly comment, the internal report, which was later shared on X, claimed that no new AirPods will launch in 2025, with the AirPods Pro 3 now expected in 2026 and a lighter version of the AirPods Max following in 2027.

Apple AirPods Pro 3: Price

There aren’t any pricing rumours surrounding the AirPods Pro 3 just yet, but earbuds and headphones don’t tend to fluctuate in price very much. In 2022, the AirPods Pro 2 launched at £249, and Apple lowered the price in 2023 to £229 when it launched a new charging case with USB-C.

I don’t think the AirPods Pro 3 will cost significantly more than this, though it’s likely Apple will bump it back up to £249 rather than stick with the £229 price tag of the AirPods Pro 2.

The base AirPods 4 cost £129 and the AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation cost £279, so they’re certain to cost more than that. In fact, the AirPods 3 cost £169, so Apple increased the price by £10. A return to a £249 price tag isn’t really out of the realm of possibility.

Apple AirPods Pro 3: Design and specs

If the rumours are to be believed, the AirPods Pro 3 have been in the works for a number of years, and they’re set to get a big design upgrade.

In October 2023, Gurman claimed that the AirPods Pro would be updated with a new design and a faster H3 chip, giving it even better active noise cancellation.

Earlier this February, Apple filed a patent that described a change to the way the earbuds’ touch controls work. According to the patent, users will be able to perform vertical control movements on a non-capacitive surface, meaning you could theoretically increase the volume while wearing gloves.

I think they’ll look broadly the same, however, white AirPods with short stems. The tech giant doesn’t seem to deviate very much when it comes to design. They’re so distinctive that I can’t see them shifting in colour, either.

The charging case will almost certainly boast USB-C connectivity, seeing as Apple has pretty much shifted all its devices over to the new standard, and it’s very likely the AirPods Pro 3 will borrow design features from the fourth-generation charging case.

Apple got rid of the physical “setup button” on the AirPods 4’s rear, replacing it with a capacitive sensor on the front of the case, just under the LED sensor. The indicator all but disappears when it’s not in use. The case was also slimmer and lighter, and I expect the AirPods Pro 3 to gain a similar charging case when it’s released.

Apple AirPods Pro 3: Features

Now, here’s the most exciting part about the AirPods Pro 3 – the features. While sound and active noise cancellation are expected to get better, it’s the features that could really make the earbuds shine.

At WWDC 2025, Apple announced several iOS 26 features for currently-released AirPods, many of which are likely to carry over to the AirPods Pro 3. These include the ability to control your iPhone or iPad camera remotely by pressing the stem and a new sleep detection feature that pauses playback when you nod off. Apple has also announced that it’s adding more head gesture controls and will roll out live translation during phone calls.

But what about new features specific to the AirPods Pro 3? Firstly, they could be crammed full of health and fitness features. The all-new Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 can track your heart rate, and according to Mark Gurman, this feature could also come to the AirPods Pro 2. He said in December 2024 that Apple was working on in-ear heart rate monitoring for fitness tracking, meaning you could track your heart rate while exercising without having to wear an Apple Watch. He also suggested that Apple was researching in-ear temperature sensors.

Lastly, Apple is reportedly testing infrared cameras in future AirPods models, which is reportedly the reason for the delay. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the cameras could enable new AI-powered features and spatial computing experiences, while analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests they might support spatial audio enhancements and even enable gesture-based controls.

Kuo previously said the IR-camera-equipped AirPods were unlikely to enter mass production until 2026, which could coincide with the expected release of the Pro 3, though it’s unclear whether this tech will make it into the AirPods Pro 3 or a later model.

